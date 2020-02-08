Advertisement

If you want all the sparkle of a diamond at a fraction of the cost, look no further than the best zirconia rings. Whether you are looking for an engagement ring, a cheaper stand-in to wear when you don’t want to lose expensive jewelry, or just a sparkling ring to beat your everyday look, there are plenty of striking zirconia options to consider.

Cubic zirconia is often compared to diamonds, and for good reason – sparkling cubic zirconia stones can look quite like diamonds. But zirconia is made in a laboratory instead of in the natural world, making it virtually flawless. And despite its glamorous look, zirconia is considerably cheaper to produce than diamonds, which is a huge bonus for shoppers; Because it is cheaper for manufacturers to make, it is also cheaper to buy.

There are many cuts, settings and bands (aka shanks) to consider when shopping for a zirconia ring, and choosing between them is really just a matter of personal preference. The bands of zirconium rings are usually made of sterling silver or brass with gold, platinum or rhodium plating that should prevent the oxidation and attack of the underlying metal and extend the overall life of the ring. Rings come in a number of sizes, so make sure you know your size before you place an order.

There are lots of great zirconia rings available on Amazon, and I have put together the best here. (And if you want to add more sparkle to your life, check out this list of beautiful zirconia earrings.)

1. A yellow gold-plated ring that emphasizes the stone

The 1.88-carat round cubic zirconia stone is at the front and center in this gold-plated ring from Lux. The band is made of brass with an 18-carat gold layer and has a solitary attitude. The ring is simplicity at its best, and Amazon users say it works perfectly as a budget engagement ring, or for wearing instead of an expensive engagement ring while traveling.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I absolutely love this ring. I wear it every day. Don’t worry about losing my real diamond ring. I get so many compliments about it. Nobody needs to know it’s a CZ. It’s so beautiful. I catch myself staring at it. Maybe keep going and get another one. “

2. A white gold ring with striking detail

This white gold-plated sterling silver Raneecoco solitaire ring is a stunner. The brilliant center stone is supplemented with smaller stones that make their way around the band. It is definitely more glamorous than a ring with a single stone, but still super sweet and subtle. Several reviewers say they have used this ring to present positive results to their partners. The manufacturer says that the tire is safe for many people with metal allergies, but they do not recommend it for people who are allergic to silver.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Absolutely beautiful! This ring blows me away with its sparkle. The photo does not do it justice, but you can compare it to my real diamond that cannot reflect light like this one. I always wear it now. I have worn it for 10 weeks now , under all kinds of circumstances, even during my volunteer work. (…) the metal jumps up well without flakes and attack and the CZ is brilliant from the day he arrived.Other CZ rings that I own cannot appreciate the beauty of these stir up. “

Available sizes: 4.5 – 10

3. A stackable band with zirconia all around

This stackable ring from PAVOI is covered with the highest grade of zirconia – and I also mean covered, because the stones encircle the entire ring. The sterling silver band is gold plated in 14K rose gold, although it is also available in rhodium silver, yellow gold plated silver and as a tri-color set. Only wear it as a band, add it to a stack of other bands, or wear it as a supplement to a ring with larger stones.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “LOVE THIS RING! I am looking for a cheap, durable and non-sticky ring that fits under my Halo on my wedding ring and I didn’t like anything. It is so simple and beautiful! The rose is beautiful and you can’t let’s see next to my ring! I already bought another lol. It’s literally perfect. I only bought this based on the reviews and it came with a discount coupon! Very (petite) and light weight. “

4. A fully glamorous halar with Swarovski shine

The halo ring from Amazon Collection with Swarovski zirconia has a round cut zirconia center with a halo setting that will surely catch the light. The sterling silver shaft is plated in platinum and clad with smaller zirconia stones. Swarovski is a heavy executioner in the zirconia industry and every Swarovski stone on this ring is engraved with a seal of authenticity.

You can also hook the ring in rose gold plated silver, yellow gold plated silver and with a green or light blue center stone.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “OMGoodness I love this ring. It’s so beautiful! The box that arrived in it is beautiful enough to use in a proposal. I can’t see that this ring is real. Best purchase by far. LOVE LOVE this ring . It shines when you can’t believe it. “

5. A graceful and delicate band

This delicate, elegant BORUO ring is plated in both platinum and rhodium for durability and shine. A larger stone is located in the middle with three smaller stones on either side. One thing to note: this ring comes in a bag, not in a box. If you plan to use this in a proposal, you may want to purchase a separate box.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I can’t believe how well this ring has been able to wear. I ONLY take it off to get a sun lotion haha! I wear it in the shower while I sleep, during chores, makeup / beauty routine and it’s still FLAWLESS. And I mean, it looks as sparkling new as when it arrived !! No scratches, the stones are not dulled, it is still absolutely beautiful! I am surprised! “

Bustle can receive a portion of the revenue from products purchased from this article, which are made independently of the editorial and sales departments of Bustle.

