The Academy Awards hit Los Angeles like a storm, or it just rained outside the Dolby Theater when Hollywood celebrated its big films and filmmakers.

The evening was full of surprises – well, it wasn’t as if there were registered winners, but some expected winners were upset – and it was a slightly more uplifting evening than expected. The show was shown with the aim of eliminating criticism of the lack of diversity in the Academy Awards by involving more artists in the show. That means Oscars have to do so much better.

But the biggest surprise and maybe the best? The amazing and unexpected multiple victories for Bong Joon Ho’s film “Parasite” and the heartwarming speeches that went with them.

1. Fashion tells a story: The Oscars red carpet is always an expression of style, whether it’s the look you expect – or the look itself that makes a statement, like Natalie Portman’s Cape or Spike Lees inspired by Kobe Bryant Suit.

2. Janelle Monáe is an Oscar winner: Well, her performance was (though we would give her all of the awards because she’s just so great). She started the show with a music number that included both Mr. Rogers and Billy Porter. It’s just one more reason to love their work.

3. Brad Pitt wins Hollywood: OK, well, he won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his enchanting role in “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”, but you could almost feel that he won so much for his entire work (I mean, look at him with Tom Hanks!). Similarly, Laura Dern, who was so well deserved and distinguished for film after film, seemed to be a sentimental favorite, even though her job as a skilled divorce lawyer in “Marriage Story” was great.

4. Bong Joon Ho is out of sight “Parasite”: The director and screenwriter took the original screenplay and international film awards home, then demonstrated that he knew the international language of celebration by declaring he was ready to start drinking. But then he had even more Oscars to win, got the best director and film, and ended the night with some sweet speeches from the “Parasite” team.

5. The musical numbers: If you thought that “no hosts at the Oscars” would mean that the show would not be able to completely shorten the duration of the show, you were wrong. Some of them were outstanding – like Monae, Harriet’s star and nominees Cynthia Erivo and Utkarsh Ambudkar, who provided a rap summary in the middle of the show. Others, well, you can decide how much (or not) you loved Elton John, Billie Eilish and more.

6. Cats are attacking! The film version of “Cats” was probably the most ridiculed film this year, and two of the film’s stars, James Corden and Rebel Wilson, put on some very shabby outfits to do the film’s shortcomings in a really fun way illuminate.

7. The speeches! What a choice this year. Whether they were cute and fun, like Taika Waititi’s greeting to his mother and “the indigenous children” to Joaquin Phoenix’s warm and far-reaching appeal to get together, which included animal rights.

