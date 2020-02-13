Hand cream is one of those purchases that you will always welcome, but don’t really forget to go out and buy yourself. That is why hand cream is such a consistently great gift – especially if it is beautifully packaged or decadently perfumed (or both). Whether you are looking for a loved one or just want a great price, you can’t go wrong with one of the best gift sets for hand cream from this list.

The hand creams that you will find below can certainly look nice, but remember that they also serve a practical purpose. Experts say we should put lotion on our hands five to six times a day, ideally within the first five minutes after bathing to retain moisture and say goodbye to dry, cracked skin. For the receiver who is in the elements, lives in an area with low humidity, or often hands wash, they will certainly appreciate these high-quality lotions and creams (and even better use them!).

Further on you will find a hand cream gift set for everyone on your shopping list: the man who works with his hands, your mother-in-law who loves all things French, your Korean beauty-obsessed best friend and so many others. Each of these would provide a thoughtful and useful gift, and they all come in ready-made packages. And while you are busy, don’t forget to pick one up yourself!

1. The best affordable gift set to pamper your hands, cuticles and nails

Burt’s Bees comes to the rescue with a set of three highly moisturizing products designed specifically for hands: their Almond Milk Hand Cream, Shea Butter Hand Cream and Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream. The gift bag (which means no packaging is needed!) Also includes a pair of cotton gloves to hold moisture well and beat dry hands.

2. The best gift set for severely dry, cracked hands (and feet)

O’Ceeffe’s Working Hands was originally made for a rancher with diabetes by his pharmacist’s daughter. This excellent set contains their best-selling hand cream, foot cream and body lotion, and is a great choice for anyone who needs serious relief from very dry, cracked skin that is prone to splitting, pain or even bleeding. In addition to effectiveness, reviewers are also enthusiastic about the non-greasy feeling and the non-existent odor.

3. The best L’Occitane hand cream gift set

With this ten-part set you can easily store a hand cream in your bathroom, bag, desk and everywhere in between. A watertight gift for literally everyone – who wouldn’t love such a beautiful set from an iconic French brand? – it is a wonderful way to taste all of L’Occitane’s best-selling hand creams, including the Verbena Cooling Hand Cream Gel and cult-classic Shea Butter Hand Cream.

4. The best Korean hand cream gift set

On the packaging alone, this skin mask and hand cream gift set from K beauty brand Tonymoly is a total winner – but the products are great too! It is available in five different formula variations – I am avocado, I am cherry blossom, I am green tea, I am honey and I am Rose – so you can make a unique, cute gift for everyone on your list.

5. The best luxury hand cream gift set

For the luxury beauty lover in your life, you can’t go wrong with this beautiful set of Molton Brown hand creams. With scents such as Orange & Bergamot, Delicious Rhubarb & Rose and Heavenly Gingerlily, these hand creams feel luxurious. The iconic English brand even has a Royal Warrant for supplying its toiletries to Queen Elizabeth. Hey, if it’s good enough for the royal family, it’s good enough for us!

6. The most infallible gift set for hand creams

This trio of hand creams with rose, lavender and citrus from Australia is packaged so simply and elegantly. But what makes it such a waterproof gift is the simple, botanical scent of every cream – after all, who doesn’t like the scent of lavender or rose? Moreover, it is delivered in a ready-made gift box with a beautiful floral illustration.

7. The best gift set that you can hang on a tree

This sweet-smelling strawberry lip butter and hand cream gift set can be hung directly on a tree as an ornament. The hand cream of the Body Shop is a light gel-cream formula that absorbs quickly and does not feel moist at all, and the colorless lip butter hydrates the skin and leaves only a little shine. If you don’t like strawberry, it also comes in ‘flavors’ of mango and shea.

8. Another great hand and foot cream Duo to consider

The two-piece gift set from AHAVA contains a vegan foot cream and hand cream made with nutritious rich minerals from the Dead Sea and skin softening witch hazel. All of their products are allergic tested and contain no parabens or petroleum, so this gift set is a good choice for people with sensitive skin who want results without the risk of irritation or rash. Moreover, it is nicely packaged in a ready-made box.

