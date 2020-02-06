Advertisement

How does nostalgia smell? Paper shopping bags doubled with book covers? The first perfume that you tried and that smelled less like a snack and more like a literally baked good? Is it what shampoo Devon Sawa used? If you don’t want to relive high school, the new Carefree 90s candle collection from Otherland may soothe your nostalgic soul … without having to doze off in the mist of the drugstore where you baptized yourself.

2020 is a milestone year of 90s babies and 90s pop cultures. The iconic 90s Clueless is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Many of us mark our third decade around the sun. (If you heard something, it was just my childhood crying as it slipped away from me.) For example, Otherland went straight into peak millennial nostalgia – specifically the carefree and optimistic part of our nostaligy – for his newest candle collection.

The Carefree 90s Collection contains three nostalgic scents: Blue Jean Baby, Dreamlight and Glosspop. The pastel packaging somehow gives the feeling that you can buy something you want from the Delia catalog. If the names alone don’t put you in a preteen spiral, the descriptions of the scents will. Strap in, 90s kids. We go back in time.

Advertisement

First, Blue Jean Baby. Tie on your high waisted, slightly washed denim and take a touch of your youth. This is “musk but make it soft and flowery.” Per product description, this Blue Jean Baby combines scents of washed denim, white musk and mimosa flower for a candle that smells like the perfect pair of Calvins feeling worn.

Then we have Dreamlight. She is purple! She is a pop princess! Her packaging is reminiscent of that winding pattern from the 90s, so you ask your mother for slushiegeld. Dreamlight combines wild freesia, plush plumeria and juicy mandarin for a subtly sweet scent. Dreamlight is the girl that you want to make a mixtape for you.

Finally, in the 90s, we have Glosspop. Glosspop is like glittering lip gloss is a scent. It’s like turning your favorite Smackers into a candle. It is the exact level of saccharin that you remember to be your childhood. This candle combines aromas of strawberry shine, hard candies and matte rose. That is both the faintest and most specific odor that can be. Which hard candy? What is “shine”? Can roses even be frosted? But somehow I know exactly how this smells without even one inhalation. Glosspop is the girl Cosmogirl magazine said we could be.

You can buy your favorite scent as an individual candle for $ 36 each. Or, if you want to go full 90s, you can get the whole set of three for $ 89. All candles are made from a dye-free blend of coconut and soy wax. They can burn for up to 55 hours, so you can spend an entire weekend repeating “Spice World” and see if you can still rock a butterfly cylinder. (You can trust me.) Like the entire fragrance collection from Otherland, these candles are cruelty free and contain no parabens, phthalates, sulfates or synthetic colorants. If you are waiting for a * NSYNC reunion tour to buy these candles, you may want to speed up your timeline. The Otherland Carefree ’90s collection is only available for a limited edition.

If you still want a dose of nostalgia, but don’t want to drop nearly $ 40 on a candle, you’ll still need to check out the Carefree 90s site from Otherland. Enjoy the baby blues and pastel pink. Inject that ticker tape directly into your veins with sentences such as “zac <3 taylor <3 isaac <3". Breathe in the fat energy. Exhale and say, completely.

Advertisement