Artwork by Arindam Mukherjee | The pressure

Saajan ke aangan my pehla kadam, Phoole ye bagiyaan mehke har dum; Aao miljul kar jahaan basaaein, Hum kuch aur jagah banaaein;

The high voice and old-fashioned language may seem inappropriate to many young urban Indians these days, but for generations before globalization, the feeling of Godrej Storwel’s Almirah ad was a generally accepted truth.

Godrej launched steel cabinets as “The Godrej” in 1923, his third product after locks and soaps. The steel almirahs were later redesigned and renamed Godrej Storwel in the 1940s. With all of its security features, neat shelves and secure locks, the closet became extremely popular as a wedding gift from parents to daughters.

This trend did not avoid Godrej and in the 80s the company launched this now iconic advertisement, in which a young couple starts their new life together with the dream of creating their own small space.

The ad begins with the wedding ceremony, the bride looks down, shyly. During all the pheras and games after the wedding with the parents-in-law, she is shy and calm and keeps her eyes down. Only when she and her husband open gifts and open a box with a Godrej Storwel-Almirah key will their face light up. The ad ends with the two of them putting their things in the Almirah and standing next to her and smiling at each other. After all, they are only the two, and in a way the advertisement underlines that even in a large family situation it is possible to have your own little oasis of privacy.

“In the 70s and 80s, when most marriages were between parents, a woman was in a new, strange place that she couldn’t quite call home. The Storwel became her own little corner,” says Kopal Kulkarni, former design manager at the Godrej innovation and design center.

He also notes how the Almirah initially became very popular at weddings because jewelry and cash were often exchanged at weddings. With its immaculate lock, the Storwel was the only place where people could keep these things safe.

“With the right support from a great sales and advertising team, it became a tradition to give a Godrej Storwel to a bride or newlywed couple,” Kulkarni recalls how Jingle separated Godrejs name with the product.

“It was so catchy that it was almost impossible to say Godrej without saying Storwel afterwards.”

Neelu Singh, a social activist from Agra, recalls that “the rooms were not equipped with cupboards and changing rooms as they are today, but only part of the house that you had assigned to your husband”.

She says the almirah she received as a wedding gift was “a gift of privacy” at a time when most people didn’t even have an attached bathroom, but forgot separate kitchens and salons.

But it didn’t end at weddings. Godrej Storwel released a series of advertisements, all of which were tuned to the same tune as the wedding, but with slight variations from the lyrics. But the line “Hum kuch aur jagah banaaein” was a staple of most of them. In one, all women in the family give an almirah to a pregnant woman; In another case, two boys, brothers, fight over space in their common Almirah – the conflict is resolved when the parents give the younger one his own Godrej Storwel on his birthday. It was almost as if he had grown up the moment he got the key.

Changing the times meant these Almirahs weren’t as angry as they used to be. Where brides used to store trousseau saris and jewelry in their familiar almirahs, working couples now need space for business suits and dresses, and with banks and lockers increasing, it’s not so urgent to keep jewelry in the Godrej safe.

The iconic gray and olive green all-rounders have now given way to built-in modular wardrobes. But for those who grew up with a Godrej Storwel, it is difficult to imagine life without it, even if it is no longer needed.

Like Shubham Kumar’s parents. The resident of Navi Mumbai told ThePrint: “Nobody uses the Almirah anymore, it is in a corner of the house. But my parents refuse to throw it away because it was the first thing they bought after marriage.”

