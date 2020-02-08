Advertisement

A woman died after being rescued from a burning house in Algonquin on Thursday afternoon, authorities say.

Algonquin Lake crews in the Hills Fire Protection District responded to a house fire at around 3:00 p.m. Thursday on Alice Lane.

Algonquin police confirmed on Saturday that they were investigating the death of the woman living there. In a report from the Cook County medical office, the woman is reported to have passed away at Loyola University Medical Center on Friday at 9:03 a.m.

The victim’s identity was not released until an autopsy. The woman lived alone in the apartment and was the only person present when the fire started, according to Ryan Markham, deputy chief of operations for the Algonquin police.

Firefighters who responded to the ranch-style house encountered a heavy fire in front of the house. They found a woman who appeared to be in her fifties or sixties in the back of the house. She was taken to Northwestern Huntley Hospital with life-threatening injuries and later vented to Loyola.

Markham said a police investigation is standard with every death that is obviously not based on natural causes. As part of this, investigators typically take part in the autopsy, which is expected to take place on Sunday or Monday, he added.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by Lake Algonquin in the Hills Fire Protection District, the Illinois State Fire Marshal Office, and the Algonquin Police Department.

As of Saturday morning, there is nothing overtly suspicious of the fire and foul play is not suspected, Markham said.

