The man, who is accused of killing 22 people and injuring 23 others in a shootout against Mexicans in the border town of El Paso, Texas, was charged with federal hate crimes.

21-year-old Patrick Crusius was indicted for his role with the shooting authorities on August 3, on 90 charges under the federal law against hate crimes and firearms. Hispanics are due to leave the United States on Thursday’s indictment.

The prosecutor announced the charges against Crusius von Allen, Texas, at a press conference in El Paso. The Justice Department will consult defense lawyers and victims’ families before deciding whether to pursue the death penalty. Ultimately, the decision rests with Attorney General William Barr.

The DOJ will take criminal action in parallel with state officials. Crusius faces the death penalty for a state murder for which he pleaded not guilty last year.

El Paso Walmart gunner Patrick Crusius, 21, on trial in this city on October 10, 2019.

Mark Lambie / Pool via REUTERS / File Photo

Hate crime charges show target audience members that “they are valued, their protection is important, and that we protect them and their rights,” said Deputy Attorney General Eric Dreiband of the DOJ Civil Rights Division. “People in our nation have the right to go to a store on a Saturday morning without fear that they will be shot because they are or where they come from,” said Dreiband.

The gunfire occurred at a time when immigration officials were trying to cope with a gaggle of migrants on the US-Mexico border and there was a political struggle to treat them. El Paso was the epicenter of the influx. President Trump has made the fight against immigration a trademark of his government, and the polarizing issue is making headlines worldwide.

Eight Mexican nationals were among the victims, and the indictment accuses Crusius of attacking people for their “real and perceived national origin.” This Walmart is popular with buyers from nearby Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, just across the Rio Grande from El Paso.

In a statement released on Thursday evening, the von Crusius family said they were aware of the charges and had kept in mind “the immense pain and suffering of all those affected and affected by this tragedy”. In addition, the family said there would be no comment.

City Council member Cassandra Hernandez, whose Walmart district belongs to, said the announcement was part of the healing process for El Pasoans and the victims. The federal indictment falls when El Paso marks the six-month anniversary of the shooting.

The federal grand jury, which Crusius had indicted, found his alleged crimes “after thorough planning and intent”. He bought a Romanian-made AK-47 rifle and 1,000 rounds of hollow-tip ammunition online more than six weeks before driving from his grandparents’ house in a Dallas suburb to El Paso 10 hours a night to carry out the attack on charges.

Crusius has been detained without bond since the shootout and is isolated from other prisoners for at least two months after the shootout and kept under suicide watch.

Crusius surrendered after the police attack and said, “I am the shooter”. According to a warrant, he targeted Mexicans.

Prosecutors said in court documents that Crusius published a screed online shortly before the shooting, which was “in response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas”. A mass shootout in Christchurch, New Zealand, was the inspiration for killing dozens of Muslims in the country.

The document re-enacted part of Mr. Trump’s rhetoric regarding immigration policy. Residents of El Paso, such as former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who was a candidate for the Democratic President’s nomination this year, accused Mr. Trump of promoting harmful stereotypes and fueling the idea that the increase in migrant crossings would coordinate ” Invasion “. from Latinos. The President has refused to incite violence.

The hate announcements released on Thursday are the most recent incidents announced by the federal attorney general, which are the result of violent attacks.

