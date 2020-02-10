Advertisement

Three victims in the Kobe Bryant Helicopter crash is celebrated with a special memorial service at the Angel Stadium, which is scheduled to begin shortly.

John Altobelli, his wife, Keriand her daughter Alyssa, will be remembered at a public memorial on Monday … just two weeks after the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash that killed 8 passengers and the pilot.

The Costa Mesa Fire Department rolled out its fire engines and hung a massive American flag on it honor the victims, In front of the Angel Stadium there is also a sign that says “Celebrate the life of John, Keri and Alyssa” that shows the whole family.

There is also a huge collage of Altobellis not far from the main entrance.

Altobelli naturally had deep roots in Orange County. He started his 28th season as a baseball coach at Orange Coast College. The pirates had an incredibly successful season … after winning their fourth national championship title.

Alyssa and Gianna Bryant were teammates at the Mamba Sports Academy. She was only 14 and Gianna 13 years old. You will remember Gianna had her number 2 Jersey retirement ceremony at her private school last week.

The Altobellis have two surviving children – a 29-year-old son and a 16-year-old daughter.

The monument starts at 4:00 p.m., we will stream it live.

