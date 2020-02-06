Advertisement

M&S has launched an LGBT sandwich. (Credit: Twitter / @PumpItLowda)

An American was threatened yesterday by a salad, guacamole, bacon, and tomato sandwich that appears to be the mascot of the LGBT + agenda.

Yesterday, Tariq Nasheed, an anti-racist activist, tweeted a photo of the infamous “LGBT” sandwich that the British supermarket Marks & Spencers sold as part of a Pride Month campaign in 2019.

Apparently, he was just discovering the sandwich from which the majority of the world has since emotionally detached himself and gave a photo of it.

“Bu, bu, bu, but,” he tweeted, “AiNt no AGeNdA.”

🤔 # hmm pic.twitter.com/kQFriKEWXh

– Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed), February 5, 2020

The pictured sandwich chipped 272 days ago. It’s about as lazy as Nasheed’s attempt to invalidate the LGBT + community.

As a producer and writer, Nasheed’s books on dating and finding women include The Mack ‘Within, TThe Elite Way: 10 rules that men need to know in order to deal with womenand the art of digging.

Many books deal with the art of recording, a chain of the men’s rights movement that claims the science of seduction.

Many weird Twitter users were considering the first sandwich eaten at Stonewall.

Have you ever eaten a sandwich with a salad?

Hah now you’re a lesbian Damn you, https://t.co/uv8J9R8SOk

– craven wokescold (@notCursedE) February 5, 2020

Dude, I’m sorry you were offended by a sandwich. Https://t.co/lVjNX1TUPB

– c (@veux_tu_danser) February 6, 2020

Phase one of the agenda is a lot… .. first grocery delicacies… .. then the world ……

Gays ……. activate https://t.co/LX8ptQ9nad

– sloane (sipihkopiyesis) (@cottoncandaddy) February 5, 2020

RATS! You are on us. back to the drawing board gays! https://t.co/cqHwb8qcrY

– jalen (@itsJalenB) February 5, 2020

Seriously, why do people always talk about the LGBT agenda, what would the government or the Illuminati or whoever the hell get out of it if they all go gay? https://t.co/fy37s43MJe

– chris (@icedoutomnitrix) February 5, 2020

What is the LGBT sandwich?

A pride-themed snack, the pinnacle of the company pocketing the pink pound, a sandwich that turns you into a rampant homosexual.

Many, many people had opinions and thoughts about the M&S sandwich, which caused a stir among social media users in May 2019.

The supermarket launched the BLT-plus-guacamole sandwich to raise money for the Albert Kennedy Trust, a charity that helps homeless LGBT + youth.

The retailer claims to have donated £ 10,000 to the charity and another £ 1,000 to another charity in Ireland called BeLong to Youth Services.

