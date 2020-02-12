Advertisement

Angrezi Medium will mark Irrfan’s comeback on the big screen being treated for cancer. Although the actor has successfully finished shooting Angrezi Medium, he has announced that he will not be promoting it. Filming for Angrezi Medium started in Udaipur and the crew later shot in London and Mumbai. Today Irrfan shared a heartwarming message announcing that the film’s trailer will be released tomorrow.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BTrlTmmux9A [/ embed]

In the video Irrfan’s voice plays over the different settings from the film. You can hear Irrfans telling his fans that he cannot promote the film for health reasons. He said: “Angrezi Medium is just a little too much, but not too much vartalap chal raha hai. Jaisa bhi hoga aapko iqtelah kar di jaayegi. ”



He added: “Kahawat hai, if life gives you lemons, you make lemonade kya hai positive deer ke alawa. Hume iss film ko ussi positivity ke saath banaya hai … yeh film aapko hasaegi, rolaegi, sikhaye aur phir hasaegi … be nice to each other … and yes, waiting for me … “

Angrezi Medium is headed by Homi Adajania and is scheduled for release on March 20, 2020. This is one of the most heartwarming videos we’ve seen recently. What about you?

Advertisement

Advertisement