Advertisement

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt have been married for twelve years. The couple are celebrating their anniversary today and on their big day they went to Instagram to share special posts with each other and even wrote lovely captions.

While Sanjay called the anniversary “I don’t know what I would do without you … Happy Anniversary,” Maanataya posted a picture with Sanjay and wrote, “There’s no feeling in the world like you know that someone is by your side to see whatever life throws at you. Thank you, @duttsanjay, for being the anniversary #besthalf #love #grace #positivity #dutts #thankyougod “for years and forever.



Check out the posts right here.

View this post on Instagram

Advertisement

I don’t know what I would do without you … Happy Anniversary, @maanayata

A post by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) on February 10, 2020 at 10:47 p.m. PST

Aren’t they adorable?

Advertisement