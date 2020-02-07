Advertisement

Global warming hits the coldest places in the world. It is the first week of February, and the weather on the Antarctic Peninsula on Thursday was sunny and warmer than most parts of Texas with preliminary records of 64.9 degrees Fahrenheit.

The temperature measured on Thursday in the northwest of the continent is 1.4 degrees above the highest measured temperature. Argentina’s National Weather Service announced that the continent’s last record on March 24, 2015 was 63.5 degrees Fahrenheit.

The World Meteorological Organization is currently confirming that the temperature is highest on Thursday.

In Texas, Dallas saw a 52 degree Fahrenheit high on Thursday, while up to 10 centimeters of snow fell in many northern areas of the state, according to The Weather Channel. It is important to note that it is summer in the southern hemisphere and winter in the northern hemisphere.

# Antártida | Nuevo record of temperature 🌡️

The average temperature of the base is 18.3 ° C. There was a maximum temperature of 17.5 ° C on Thursday, March 24, 2015. It was not updated … pic.twitter.com/rhKsPFytCb

– SMN Argentina (@SMN_Argentina) February 6, 2020

The Antarctic Peninsula is one of the fastest warming places on earth. On Elephant Island, just north of the peninsula, chinstrap penguins had a 60% decline due to the rising temperatures. Researchers have also found that the average temperature has increased by more than 5 degrees Celsius in five decades – a rate that is five times the global average.

Just a few hours before the next round of democratic debates, many of the remaining candidates spoke on the news. Bernie Sanders tweeted that “spring weather in Antarctica is really crazy,” while Tom Steyer said, “it is clear that we need to tackle climate change.”

The spring weather in Antarctica is really crazy.

Climate change is an existential threat to humanity. We have to mobilize America and the rest of the world accordingly. https://t.co/gR37EIutSA

– Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) February 7, 2020

If you look at what’s going on, it’s clear that we need to tackle climate change. Http://t.co/hsRI20mKID

– Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer), February 7, 2020

The World Meteorological Organization announced on its website that Antarctica has lost more and more ice over the years. Much of this loss is due to the ice shelf being melted by warmer sea water. According to the organization, 87% of glaciers have retreated along the west coast of the peninsula in the past 50 years. Most of these retreats have taken place in the past 12.

The Antarctic Thwaites Glacier, also known as the “Doomsday Glacier”, was also the source of an alarming discovery: warm water is among them. If the water surrounding the glacier continues to heat up, the 74,000 square mile glacier may collapse. In this case, the collapse could release a mass of water roughly the size of Florida, and global sea levels would rise more than a meter, scientists warned.

