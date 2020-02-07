Advertisement

UNITED NATIONS – The chief architect of the U.S. blueprint to resolve the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Thursday has accused Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas of violent tensions and violence in the occupied West Bank since the plan was released last week.

Jared Kushner, the son-in-law and advisor to President Donald Trump, who has worked on the plan for almost three years, said that heads of state don’t call for days of anger and encourage their people to use violence if they don’t get what they want. ‘

He said he thought Abbas was “surprised at how good the plan was for the Palestinian people, but got into a position” by rejecting it before it came out.

The Palestinian President isoing to various forums and bringing up old topics of conversation when the situation on the ground has changed and “this could be the last chance that they will actually have to do it in a good way,” said Kushner.

Abbas is expected to speak to the UN Security Council on Tuesday and then to one at a press conference with former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, an opponent of the U.S. plan, who had to resign a decade ago from a corruption charge to which he was later sent Press conference appear prison for 16 months.

Kushner called Olmert’s appearance “almost pathetic”.

Leaders who have had their chances and failed should encourage other people’s efforts to make peace, “instead of trying to headline when you are irrelevant and trying … to interfere in a situation for attention to excite “. Said Kushner.

“It comes from jealousy that they couldn’t do it themselves,” he added.

After briefing the United States Security Council at a private lunch on the U.S. mission to the United Nations, Kushner told a small group of journalists that the U.S. proposal was the last chance given the expansion of Israeli settlements as a contiguous Palestinian State can exclude.

At the moment, Kushner said: “It is very, very difficult to have a coherent state in which you can drive from top to bottom.”

“If you look at the expansion of Israeli settlements and the aspirations of the Palestinian people, you will come to a crossroads where you can hardly return,” he said.

He said the 180-page plan was “we should agree with Israel” and the most constructive thing the Palestinians can do is sit down with the Israelis and go through it “line by line”.

“If you want to meet, we’ll be happy to do it, but we won’t hunt you,” said Kushner.

He called his meeting with the Security Council “very constructive” with many questions. British Ambassador Karen Pierce described this as “interesting and productive” because it reflected other members’ comments.

The U.S. plan, launched by President Donald Trump on January 28, provides for a disjointed Palestinian state to hand over important parts of the West Bank to Israel and to side with each other on key contentious issues such as borders and the status of Jerusalem and Jewish settlements Israel poses.

The Palestinians are looking for an independent state across the West Bank and East Jerusalem – areas occupied by Israel in the Middle East War in 1967 – and for the removal of many of the more than 700,000 Israeli settlers from those areas.

But in the spirit of the “peace vision” overseen by Kushner, all Israeli settlers would stay in place and Israel would maintain sovereignty over all of its settlements and the strategic Jordan Valley.

The planned Palestinian state would be demilitarized and Israel would be given comprehensive security controls. In addition, the areas in East Jerusalem offered to the Palestinians as the capital consist of poor, crowded neighborhoods that are hidden behind a solid concrete dividing wall.

Kushner, who will continue to monitor the peace plan, said that he and his team will shortly announce the establishment of a U.S. Israeli commission to convert their “conceptual map” into a detailed map to ensure that “you.” can have contiguous territory for a Palestinian state.

It can take “a few months” for the technical teams to create a map, Kushner said. During this time, he and his team plan to consult governments in Europe and the Middle East to further explain the plan.

He said that “there are a lot of rifts in European unity” regarding the US proposal.

“The European Union was unable to reach consensus on the subject, which shows that many people are interested in working on a new approach, which is good,” said Kushner.

In the Arab world, he said, “you have seen a variety of statements. Many people make neutral statements about what is good. You saw how people made supportive statements, which was good. And you saw very few critical statements that I found very interesting. ‘

Arab leaders want to focus on combating radicalization and extremism and bring economic prosperity to their people, and the international community is “tired of this problem” and wants it to be solved, Kushner said.

Looking back at the lengthy process of drafting the plan, Kushner said during four meetings with Abbas: “I never felt that he was willing to go into details, either because he is not a detail-oriented person or because he does not know what he is trying to achieve , “

“He liked high-level principles, but you can’t solve problems with high-level principles, and that’s why they chose not to meet with us again,” added Kushner.

He described the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as “the most difficult problem in the world” and said the peace plan was “a good first step” to start a discussion “that will lead to a better way.”

“Doing nothing was not an option,” said Kushner. “I think the noble thing is to strive for peace and find out how to address a complicated problem and make much-needed progress.”

