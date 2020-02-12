An online auction for the Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles ended Wednesday with a final bid of $ 6 million.

The Ten-X Commercial real estate website indicated that the resort’s undisclosed reserve – the seller’s minimum sale price – was not met, although a winner could still be declared.

The auction on the 18.3 hectare property at 4051 E. Main St. started on Monday with a starting bid of $ 2 million.

The live bidding process required a deposit of $ 25,000 and had an initial bid increase of $ 500,000, but was later lowered.

While bidding was mostly quiet for the first two days, it picked up speed in the hours before the auction ended on Wednesday afternoon. The name of the highest bidder has not been published.

The Pheasant Run list has since been removed from the Ten-X Commercial website. Rich Lillis of Colliers International, the real estate company that markets the website, declined to comment.

The legendary 57-year-old resort has been on sale since November, shortly after resort management announced plans to restructure operations and lay off 75% of its employees.

The 42 remaining employees were notified last month that their jobs were also at risk.

With 293 hotel rooms and seven restaurants, Pheasant Run was listed on the auction site as an “exceptional investment opportunity for accommodations” with the potential for redevelopment and rebranding opportunities.

It operates 31,930 square meters of banquet and meeting space, a comedy club, a theater, an indoor / outdoor pool, and an 18-hole golf course that it has rented from DuPage Airport.

Built in 1963 on a former dairy farm, St. Charles’s heyday was one of the most important entertainment destinations. The size and scope continued to expand over the next few decades as founder Edward McArdle developed his vision for the property.

Later, however, Pheasant Run struggled during the economic downturn and was foreclosed in 2011. The property was bought three years later by an investment group, Saint Charles Resort LLC.

The resort typically generates $ 500,000 to $ 600,000 tax revenue for St. Charles each year.

After the auction closed on Wednesday, the city administrator Mark Koenen announced that he had received no information about the highest bidder or the possible sale of the property. While the future of the resort remains uncertain, city officials have expressed a desire to work with any new owner or developer to revitalize the city’s eastern gate.