Advertisement

Mohit Suri directed by Malang with Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani opened to the audience in the theater today. In addition to Aditya and Disha, Malang also plays key roles in Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu



The film was spoken for the fresh pairing of Disha and Aditya. In addition, Aditya’s bright look and Disha’s hot and glamorous avatar were a huge success on the Internet and delighted Internet users. In addition, the trailer of the film had also managed to draw attention to itself with its intensive dialogues and storyline, while the songs were already rising in the music charts.

When the film hit the cinemas today, we thought about listing a few reactions from the audience for you, leafing through and checking to see if this film was on your weekend watch list.

Advertisement

, #AdityaRoyKapur loved your opening scene and I got chills when you laugh, Kya Body Banali and what an accomplishment. When @DishPatani appears on the screen, #Malang is the dhaga that does everything in your favor

– RJ Karan (@ RJKaran911), February 6, 2020

Just saw #malang

Suri’s nail-biting romantic thriller you can’t miss. ðÂŸÂ ¥ ðÂŸÂ’Â Story makes it Edge of Seat Thriller and High on Thrill … @ AnilKapoor always jakas .. wsol movie pic.twitter.com/iweO8OGFkK

– Amir Shahzad (@ AmirSha19556008) February 6, 2020

The first day of the first show was a great movie. #Malang loved it

– not required (@mrnobody_blr) February 7, 2020

#OneWordReview #Malang exciting

Rating 4/5

Everything said and done #Malang takes you from one “thrill” to another without taking up a lot of time. The fast pace misses nothing important and manages to tell a fascinating story without you having to look at the clock. Pic.twitter.com/mSGKcJnMF7

– Freaky RJ (@Freaky_rj) February 7, 2020

Perfect execution!

“Rated trip! #Malang is running at an unexpected level!”

Wrapped up in the powerful spectacle of @AnilKapoor, sir, this is again a master stroke of @ mohit11481, sir!

Special mention for the songs man! @Kunalkemmu #adityaroykapoor @DishPatani great acting

– Ghouse (@ghouse_official) February 7, 2020





Advertisement