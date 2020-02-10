Advertisement

The defender of a 23-year-old Aurora man who was charged with requesting a $ 1,000 murder in a social media post at the end of January said his client had neither the means nor the intention to continue.

Andy Lopez is charged with murder sentenced to suspended sentences of up to five years.

“He had no intention of asserting himself,” said defense attorney Fred Morelli. “I don’t think he’s guilty of what he’s accused of.”

The prosecutor announced that on the night of January 22, Lopez published in his Snapchat story the names and addresses of two witnesses who were involved in a battery case against Lopez from West Chicago in 2019. $ 1000 if you kidding this guy. “

According to a search warrant, Aurora Lopez police had been monitoring for possible drug sales, and an investigator looked at the post and at around 4:30 p.m. on January 23, replied, “Ehhh, I would do it for $ 2,000 if you were serious. “

Lopez opened the answer at 11:00 a.m. the same day, but did not reply or remove his original post, as evidenced by a warrant for his phone and Snapchat activity. The officers warned the two people of Lopez’s post and arrested him on January 24th at his parents’ house on 600 block on Watson Street.

Morelli said Lopez lives with his parents, works fast food, and can’t think of $ 1,000. Morelli said people say “I’ll kill you” in all sorts of situations, but they don’t mean it.

“It’s like (someone says) ‘If you do that, I’ll kill you.’ It was a meaningless, empty threat, if any threat, “said Morelli. “The chances of him getting $ 1,000 are the same as buying the Brooklyn Bridge.”

Lopez, who was released from Kane County prison after his parents deposited $ 10,000 in bail, will appear in court on March 23.

