CANBERRA, Australia – Australia’s highest court ruled Tuesday that the government has been unable to deport the Aboriginal people as part of its policy to rid the country of foreign criminals.

The High Court ruled in a 4-3 ruling that indigenous Australians cannot be deported, even if they are not Australian citizens.

The court had heard the case of two men who were born abroad but were identified as indigenous: Brendan Thoms and Daniel Love.

The 31-year-old Thoms was released within 50 hours of 501 days in prison after the court ruled that his indigenous status allowed him to live in Australia, said his lawyer Claire Gibbs.

“Brendan had 500 sleepless nights that he feared would be deported anytime now, and luckily that is over now,” Gibbs said in a statement.

“He is very happy to have been released and now finally to be with his family again,” she added.

The government tried to deport her in 2018 after she was sentenced to prison for violent crime. The government has been criticized for deporting some criminals who have lived in Australia since childhood but never became citizens.

The court found that 31-year-old Thoms, who was born to an Australian mother in New Zealand, was a Native Australian.

Thoms had lived in Australia since he was six years old, is recognized as a member of the Gunggari tribe and is considered the native title holder of their traditional country.

However, the majority of judges were not convinced that Love [40] was native and recognized as a member of the Kamilaroi tribe.

He was born in Papua New Guinea to an indigenous Australian father and has lived in Australia since he was 5 years old.

His lawyers say he will provide more evidence of his aboriginality, and another process could take place to resolve the matter.

Both Love and Thoms were taken into immigration custody and threatened with deportation after being convicted of unrelated crimes.

Love has had his visa restored since his lawyers took legal action and live on the Gold Coast.

Thoms had been immigrated to Brisbane for 16 months after serving a six-month sentence.

The court found that Native Australians have a special cultural, historical, and spiritual connection to Australia that is inconsistent with the view that they are considered “foreigners” under the Australian Constitution.

Gibbs said the government has used its constitutional powers to deal with extraterrestrials “inconsistently, unfairly and we have now proven to be illegal”.

‘In this case it is not about citizenship. It’s about who belongs here, who is an Australian citizen and who is part of the Australian community, ”Gibbs told reporters in court.

“The High Court found that Native Australians are protected from deportation. They can no longer be removed from the country they are familiar with and have a very close relationship with,” she added.

The Department of Internal Affairs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gibbs said both Love and Thoms were suing the government for unlawful detention.

“My two clients were embarrassed to be immigrant Aborigines and they were subjected to a lot of ridicule,” said Gibbs. “So it was a very, very difficult time for both of them.”

Indigenous Australians make up 3% of the population and are the most disadvantaged minority in a range of measures. Indigenous Australians die younger than other Australians and are overrepresented in prisons.

