The Australian heavy rock band Stonefield melts in the Astoria on February 17th.

When: February 17 at 8 p.m.

Where: Astoria

tickets: $ 16 at ticketweb.ca

The four Findlay sisters founded Stonefield in rural Australia (Darraweit Guim, about an hour outside of Melbourne) when they were teenagers – and younger with Sarah (keyboards) and Holly (bass).

In 2010, the quartet, which included drummer / singer Amy and guitarist Hannah, caught the attention of nationwide radio broadcaster Triple J by winning a new talent competition.

The band has since released four albums that are marked by violent riffs, stoner rock tempos and psychedelic flourishes. We talked to Amy about cows, Frank Zappa and Fleetwood Mac.

Q: Three of you live in Melbourne and one still lives at home. So is it difficult to practice?

ON: We always go home to practice. We have set up a shed with all of our equipment. We can go there at any time as long as we want and don’t have to pay for it and don’t annoy neighbors.

Q: Are there animals like sheep and kangaroos?

ON: There are kangaroos. We have cows. I think they like our game. They come to the paddock, which is right next to our shed, and stand there while we play. It’s really cute.

Q: Do you live after your parents’ rock and roll dreams?

ON: Our two parents don’t play music. But they definitely love music. They have always supported us in playing. Both brothers play together in a band, that’s how they got to know each other.

Q: When you grew up, what your parents heard influenced you, including the usual heavy classic rock bands like Led Zeppelin, but also Frank Zappa. It seems like Zappa is attracting a certain type of fan.

ON: You are not wrong. When Dad is with Frank Zappa fans, they are immediately drawn to each other and it is a conversation that never ends. It was a long time before we stopped thinking that his music was really weird, and then we probably visited Zappa Play Zappa, where his son (Dweezil) played Frank’s music. We were blown away by how musically talented you have to be to play it and how interesting it is and sometimes funny. It covers all musical basics. That pulled us much more into him.

Q: Bent, your album from last year, is your fourth album. Do you feel that your career is where you want to go?

ON: Yes. I think it’s a good marker for where we were when we released it. Everything will change a bit between each album. It sounds a lot like us, just like the album before (Far From Earth, 2018). With the first albums (2013 Stonefield and 2016 As Above, So Below) we didn’t really think that record labels and the like had an influence from outside.

Q: You opened up for a couple of shows in Australia for Fleetwood Mac. How did your audience react to an opening sentence made of loud, psychedelic stoner rock?

ON: We definitely felt that in parts of our set this was a little too heavy for these guys. But it was great. We felt very emotional. They were one of the bands we listened to as an adult. We were incredibly excited to share a stage with them, whether we were looking at them from the side of the stage.

Q: What can we expect from your upcoming Vancouver show? Are you going to blow out a few eardrums and melt a few faces?

ON: Hopefully. We tend to be pretty loud when we play. We put a lot of energy into our performance and try to withdraw into the zone.

