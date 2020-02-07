Advertisement

Say what you want, but the Bachelor season 24 is the most dramatic season ever – just maybe not for the right reasons. Every hour the focus shifts from the search for love to the women who ruthlessly fight each other. But despite all the drama, Madison Prewett and Peter Weber managed to make the fans of Bachelor Nation in love. And frankly, everyone is keen to see the couple interact more on the screen.

Bachelor Nation’s first impression of Peter Weber and Madison Prewett together

Despite being called up in real time for her “real and real” comments from a fake fan Instagram account, Madison got a phenomenal effect on a phenomenal evening. She also received the first one-on-one date with Weber.

Weber brought Madison home for the date. Together – among close family and friends – the couple witnessed the renewal of Weber’s parents. And although it felt a bit quick for some bachelor singles, both Madison and Weber succeeded. The 28-year-old pilot also called their meetup the “most incredible first date I have ever had in my life.”

Meanwhile, when Weber spoke to Cosmopolitan in January 2020, Weber streamed about his first date with Madison.

“Madison was perfect for that date. It would have been weird with some girls, “Weber said. “First date, coming home, not just meeting my parents, but the whole family and extended family … but she was in her element. When I heard her say how close she was to her family and how much it meant to her, I felt lucky that I had chosen her. “

What happened between Madison Prewett and Peter Weber in “The Bachelor” Week 6?

Now Madison and Weber have not had much time together since the premiere of the Bachelor. In week 6, the couple shared only a few short – but intimate – moments together. However, they are both clearly intertwined.

In the sixth episode, Madison went on a group date where the cast filmed a telenovela together. But the beginning of Madison and Weber’s chemistry stole the show. Weber wrote a scene for them and they kissed each other.

“He makes me feel like I’m the most important person in the world,” said Madison. “He is super deliberate and shows me how much he cares about him.”

Later Madison and Weber see making love. However, their time is interrupted by the loud argument of Mykenna Dorn and Tammy Ly. Madison wanted to ignore them and live with Weber for the moment, undisturbed. The bachelor finally left to settle the matter. Yet, Madison received the group date from Weber.

Fans want Peter Weber and Madison Prewett to get more screen time together

“The Bachelor” season 24 cast | ABC / Craig Sjodin

In the eyes of the fandom, Bachelor Week 6 seemed to really strengthen Madison’s front-runner status. Now viewers Madison and Weber want to see the love story delivered by the ABC reality franchise from the start.

“Honestly looking at Madison and Peter together is the only way to get through this season,” wrote a fan on Twitter.

“Call on the girl who only focuses on her affairs and focuses on building her relationship. I am a queen, “another fan wrote next to a picture of Madison.

In the meantime, other fans expressed their opinions about Madison and Weber’s screen time together – and clearly they have not received enough.

“This is a protest for the bachelor producers to see more Madison content,” one fan wrote.

Madison Prewett from “The Bachelor” | ABC / Francisco Roman

“Give Madison more screen time !! I never see her, but I feel like she is the leader! “Tweette another fan.

But of course, many viewers have their own theories about Madison’s lack of screen time on the Bachelor so far.

“Plotting: madison doesn’t get TV time because producers know she has the strongest band and won’t spoil the entire season, even though we already know she’s the winner,” wrote one fan.

Another fan predicted: “Peter chooses Hannah Brown. And Madison finally gets the screen time she has earned all the time as our next bachelor. “

Regardless of what happens next, the rest of the Bachelor season 24 will be a wild ride. So keep an eye on us.

