“The Bachelor” is guilty of a huge fashion faux pas – or at least a digital one – covering sloppy bikini bottoms with something that looks like Sharpies. Really. It is strange.
If you missed it … The Monday episode cost Bachelor Peter Weber and his dates to Costa Rica for a bikini photo shoot. The problem was that the girls apparently were dressed too riskily for someone – either “Bachelor” or “ABC Honchos”. So, as they say, they fixed it in post-production … by literally drawing more material on their bikinis to cover the buttocks !!!
Lol did the editors use MS-Lack to give Victoria F’s butt more bikini bottom? #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/jYOHFZB8u3
– Fiona (@fionasimone), February 4, 2020
@fionasimone
You really have to see it to believe it.
As Peter and Sydney I went to a hot tub for a one-on-one interview. The cover-up makes it look like her bikini is 2 sizes too big.
While LexiWhen she was at a waterfall with Peter, her blue butt looked … just gone.
The messed up editing didn’t go unnoticed … and a fan with falcon’s eye called Victoria F‘s red butt is a terrible MS Paint job. Then there was Victoria P … whose yellow bikini should look as if she had a flap on her back.
At least with KelleyThe bottom editors of the bikini print decided to use the same print and color for the change … but again, it looked like she was wearing an adult diaper right now. Depends on your perspective.