SPOKANE, Wash. – Forget long walks on the beach. Ladies, if your ideal date is to study people in a crowded airport, you’re in luck.

The Bachelor Live on Stage announced Corbin Cabrera on Wednesday as a Spokanes Bachelor.

The nationwide tour starts on Thursday and will take place on March 8th at Spokane’s first Interstate Center for the Arts. On this stage Cabrera hopes to find his eternal soul mate – preferably a woman who, according to a release, is both ambitious and astonishing.

Cabrera is described as the father of two children. In his free time he likes to write and collect board games and his ideal date is to watch people at an airport (see above).

Ben Higgins, the favorite of bachelor fans, will moderate the event, which promises to integrate an entire season of the bachelor drama into a single evening.

As part of the experience, Cabrera is introduced to the women in the audience. He will then choose who he is most compatible with based on a series of games, challenges and dates on stage.

So, Eligible Spokane ladies, are you ready to accept Cabreras Rose?

Visit the Bachelor Live on Stage website to learn more.

