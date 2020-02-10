Advertisement

ABC

What better way to celebrate the Academy Awards on ABC than with a new Bachelor promo inspired by a film that won two Oscars?

Advertisement

The series released a new promo for his current 24th season with Peter Weber as a tribute to Ghost – and with a special appearance by the star who won best actress in a supporting role for the 1991 film.

The pilot takes on the central role in the iconic pottery wheel scene, with more than one pair of hands reaching out from behind him. As appropriate for The Bachelor, those hands are even fighting for him.

“Peter, you’re in danger, boy,” Whoopi Goldberg warns him before the hands pull him back. Love is indeed messy.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yJsd2JY5hDk [/ embed]

Peter Weber is getting closer and closer to hopefully finding love, with only six women left this season: Hannah Ann, Kelley, Kelsey, Madison, Natasha, and Victoria F. And he’s taking Natasha on their first one-on-one date in Lima, Peru in Monday’s episode. Hannah Ann and Victoria F. were given one-on-one dates in the February 5 episode.

Maybe Peter should keep the words of Goldberg in mind as the season continues.

The bachelor, Monday, 8 / 7c, ABC

Advertisement