Minutes before the show started Steve Martin gave the other participants to the opening number a peptalk. A group of dancers dressed as Jokers, the red jumpsuited Tethered from Us, Midsommar acolytes, ballgown-wearing Little Women, 1917 generals and Dolemite Is My Name glammasters, created a traffic jam in the narrow corridor next to the stage door. They would soon appear in the opening issue Janelle Monae who started it by crooning the theme to Mr. Rogers’ neighborhood and later became a member Billy Porter in a lively and lively showstopper (which seems like the wrong word for a show starter.)

Josh Gad, who also presented in the show, noticed that he became entangled in the unusual crush on characters. “Oh man, this is the place to be!” He shouted as he was dragged by the colorful costumed dancers.

When they were all in position, Martin stood next to the curtain and silently judged his troops. Then he flashed them the double thumbs up. “Well done!” He said with a big smile. “And have a good time with it.”

Then he frowned. “Wait, I can’t say that, right?” He said. “I should say” break a leg! “

Brad versus the Elsas

Chillaxed Brad Pitt, backstage after his victory in the supporting role, accompanied by Regina King.

As Once Upon a Time In Hollywood winner of the best supporting role Brad Pitt was packing, Idina Menzel appeared backstage with her coterie of international Elsas, the actresses who made up the character in foreign language releases of Frozen 2. She warmed up her voice by “in the UNKNOWN!” just as Pitt started the story about the trip to Hollywood – definitely a contrast.

Struggling behind the scenes after his victory, Pitt didn’t seem to collapse, just as softly as he was on the podium. A video team backstage has set up a ‘thank you’ camera for winners, designed to let people say something meaningful in the show and at the same time save their personal shout-outs for Oscars.com. Asked if he would like to thank someone, he blinked. “Didn’t I just do that?” When they explained it, he understood. “Ohh, to thank all the other people,” he said and stepped out to name names.

After he was finished, his Academy Guide asked him what he wanted to do next. “I was hoping to catch my breath,” said Pitt. He also asked for some water and got a bottle for mating Rebel Wilson, who was his guide from the wings of the Dolby Theater through the corridors and lifts to the press room in the neighboring hotel. As they walked, she told him about a secret appearance she would later make with her co-star of Cats James Corden.

