Since * NSYNC (minus Justin Timberlake) is reunited to perform with Ariana Grande at Coachella in April 2019, fans beg to tour the boy band again, with or without JT. Now a fellow boys band is interested in making that happen. The Backstreet Boys want to tour with * NSYNC, and seriously, take my money already.

During a performance on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday 11 February, host Andy Cohen asked the boys – A.J. McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell – what they thought of * NSYNC singer Justin Timberlake didn’t seem to be interested in touring with his former boy band. Carter responded with a really brilliant idea for the remaining members Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick.

“Maybe in the future, after we have finished our world tour, we can do a tour with Backstreet and the four, maybe as a package tour,” he suggested. In 2011, the Backstreet Boys went on the NKOTBSB Tour with New Kids on the Block when they were still four (after Richardson had left the group temporarily). And it was very successful, so the idea has absolute merit. By the way, with or without JT, a Backstreet * NSYNC joint tour has the potential to make millennials explode with excitement. No member of * NSYNC has responded to the idea, but if they didn’t try to make this happen, they would really be in our hearts.

The two boys’ bands taking to the road together would be a true circle, given how often they were set against each other when they were both active in early 2000. However, during a separate interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the Backstreet Boys insisted that the rivalry of Backstreet * NSYNC was never really that intense.

“We love them, they are wonderful guys,” Carter told host Jimmy Fallon. “I mean, the only time I can really remember that there is a rivalry is perhaps in the late 90s and early 2000s.” In particular, Carter remembered the time when the Backstreet Boys were offered to play at the Super Bowl rest time show and slang instead to perform the national anthem. As fans may recall, NSYNC played the Halftime Show with the legendary Britney Spears and Aerosmith. “I look back and it is one of those things on the bucket list that we regret a bit,” Carter admitted.

Maybe if they went on a tour together, the NFL would notice it and give Backstreet Boys and * NSYNC the chance for a Halftime Show again. There are no limits for this potential supergroup.