BRUCE ASATO / [email protected] Hawaii guard Eddie Stansberry (3) appears to be passing a basketball game in November. Hawaii fell for UC Santa Barbara in the Thunderdome on the UCSB campus tonight.

Amadou Sow struck 12 of 13 shots and finished with 30 points to lead UC Santa Barbara to a 76-66 basketball victory in Hawaii in the Thunderdome on the UCSB campus.

The Rainbow Warriors were 12 people behind in the first half when they took their first lead, 54-53, on the 3-pointer of Justin Hemsley with 9:26 to play.

But the Gauchos then went on a 15-2 point to regain control. The “Arches did not hit a field goal during the play.

Hemsley, who had 13 points, was the “Bows” only scorer with double digits. Eddie Stansberry, who was named Big West’s player of the week on Monday, was held at nine points in 3-for-12 shooting. Stansberry scored only three points in the first half. His next two baskets were in the last 5:02 when the Gauchos provided a comfortable lead.

Max Heidegger contributed 13 points and Roosevelt Idehen, the backup of Sow, added 11 for the Gauchos.

The first loss of the “Bows” in five games dropped them to 14-7 in general and 5-2 in the Big West. They play Cal Poly on Saturday.

The Gauchos are 15-8 and 4-4.

