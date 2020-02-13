If you’ve been following the British news lately, you probably know that there has been a lot of discussion about the BBC licensing fees, how much it costs and whether or not it is outdated. Some have suggested that a paid subscription service in Netflix style would be better than the current system. In response, Sir David Clementi, president of the network, has warned that some of the BBC’s most popular shows may be compromised if the services of the broadcaster are placed behind a payment wall. And you will be very sad to hear which.

Clementi was in Salford (12 February) yesterday to discuss his concerns about the future output of the BBC if the license fee rules changed. He began his speech by saying: “The BBC is a great national good; a reduced BBC is a weakened United Kingdom.”

He continued: “Sitting behind a paywall, it would no longer be the place that brings the country together for the Strictly finale, or Gavin & Stacey on Christmas Day, or the Armistice Anniversary or Holocaust Memorial.”

In addition to the call for the BBC to be subscription-based, the government announced on 5 February that it was starting a new consultation under Cultural Secretary Baroness Nicky Morgan on whether non-payment of the license fee would no longer be a criminal offense must be.

Morgan wrote for the Daily Mail: “It is clear that many people consider it an anachronism that you can be effectively imprisoned because you are not paying for your TV license,” added: “We need to think carefully about how the BBC … may remain relevant in the coming years. “

Other pro-changes to the license fee are former footballer and TV sports presenter Gary Lineker who spoke with the Guardian to make the license fee voluntary. “I would make the license fee voluntary,” said Lineker. “I always said for a long time that I would make it voluntarily. I don’t know how it would work.”

However, many media analysts have warned of the potential risks associated with changing the way the BBC earns money. Claire Enders, from leading TMT research agency Enders Analysis, has expressed concern about this. Enders described the government’s move toward easing fines for not paying licensing fees as “forceps to make the BBC wilt and implode.”

While it remains to be seen what the outcome of the public consultation of Baroness Morgan will be, the future could have a very different BBC.