Oslo city hall stands out in many ways from other city halls. It is best known for holding the Nobel Peace Prize on December 10 with the entire Norwegian royal family present. Construction was completed in 1950. But an unknown side of the building is that it also has a banquet hall with four beautiful royal portraits. Let’s take a look at them.

When entering the banquet hall, the first one you meet is a few portraits with King Harald and Queen Sonja. The portrait of Harald V was unveiled in 2002 by the king himself. Harald came to the unveiling with his children, Crown Prince Haakon and Princess Märtha Louise, as well as Princess Astrid and her now deceased husband. They all applauded warmly when the big portrait was revealed. During the ceremony, King Harald said: “I am probably not the right person to consider, but I see a mirror image of myself. An interesting mirror image. “

The two portraits of King Harald and Queen Sonja. Photo: Oskar Aanmoen / Royal Central.

Much discussion broke out that there was no portrait in Queen Sonja’s town hall. That is why the artist painted a photograph in the same style and this historical image of the Queen’s consort was revealed in 2003. The first remark of Queen Sonja in the painting was: “This is a very beautiful portrait with exciting use of color”. Both portraits were painted by the Norwegian artist Håkon Gullvåg who worked on each royal painting for nine months. Both portraits show the king and the queen facing the viewer. King Harald is dressed in his overall gala uniform, while the queen is in gala dress and jewelry.

The queen found the paintings of herself and the king so good that she encouraged the artist to make two more portrait paintings of herself and the king. These were completed a few years later and today hang in the small banquet hall of the Royal Palace in Oslo. It is not difficult to see the similarities between the portraits of Oslo City Hall and the portraits hanging on the palace.

The portrait of King Olav V. Photo: Oskar Aanmoen / Royal Central.

In addition to the portraits of the current king and queen, there is the portrait of King Olav V, who was king of Norway between 1957 and 1991. The portrait shows a happy King Olav, smiling, standing on the balcony of the castle during the annual parade of May 17, dressed in his black morning dress. The portrait was painted by Jan Thomas Njerve and was unveiled in 1983 when King Olav turned 80 years old.

The portrait was the official birthday gift for the monarch of the city and the people of Oslo. Jan Njerve who died in 2014 was in his time the most famous painter of royal portraits in Norway. He painted a total of 20 royal portraits, a number of which are in parliament and at the Ministry of Defense. He was one of King Olav’s favorite artists. King Olav once said about Njerve: “This is the artist who painted me the most correctly”.

King Haakon VII’s portrait. Photo: Oskar Aanmoen / Royal Central.

The last royal portrait in the banquet hall is a portrait of King Haakon VII. The portrait is the only place where the frost is. King Haakon is in his Admiral uniform, which he used more than his general uniform, in stark contrast to his son and grandson. This is also the only royal portrait in that room painted by a woman. The portrait was revealed in 1948, three years after the Second World War was over as a gift to the king for his efforts during the conflict. King Haakon said in a speech that he thought the gift was moving.

The artist was Agnes Hiorth who also painted many royal portraits. During his lifetime she painted at least eight famous portraits of King Olav and many other royals. When asked why she painted no more than one painting of King Haakon, she replied that she was so satisfied with King Haakon’s portrait that she did not dare to portray him in any other way for fear that it would not be worthy of the king. .

If you want

to see these amazing portraits, it is possible to do this. Oslo City Hall is open

to everyone who wants to see these photos, the other photos hanging there

and the unique architecture that the building has. You can only walk inside

the building on every weekday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

