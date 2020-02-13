The Trinamool Congress (TMC) government decided on Thursday to boycott the inauguration of the first phase of East-West Metro service by Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal after Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee had not been invited to the program.

The official letter of invitation states that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Union Minister of State Babul Supriyo is the guest of honor at the event. Bengali Fire Minister and local TMC legislator Sujit Bose, TMC Lok Sabha member Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Salt Lake TMC Mayor Krishna Chakraborty were featured as guests at the kick-off event scheduled at 5 p.m.

A senior Metro official, who did not want to be identified, said the invitations were sent “according to the following protocol”.

“I don’t understand what a protocol says that the Prime Minister, who had served as the Union’s Minister for Railways, should not be invited to such a program,” said Tapas Roy, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs.

“Aren’t we still using words like decency and politeness?” He added.

Interestingly, Supriyo wrote a long note on his social media page on Wednesday evening that justified excluding Mamata Banerjee’s name from the invitation card.

“Look at the invitation card for the start of the East West Metro tomorrow. We’ve kept our dignity and done the right and conventional thing – that is, inviting and mentioning the names of all the members of the state government on the card itself (and we don’t think we did a favor because that’s common), but Didi’s ( Banerjees) Government invites me when these electric buses have been deregistered? Supriyo wrote, referring to the 80 electric buses recently launched by the state. The center bore 60% of the cost of 40 buses and 75% of the rest, he said in his note.

Supriyo took no calls when HT tried to contact him on Thursday.

The first phase of the East West Metro will connect Salt Lake’s fifth sector to the 3.7 km Salt Lake Stadium. This is part of the elevated part of the East-West subway.

Upon completion, the East West Metro will connect Kolkata to Howrah on the west bank of the Hooghly. It will be 16.6 km long, including the 5.8 km high route. Part of the 10.8 km long underground section would run under the river.

The Trinamool Congress isn’t the only one complaining about being left out.

Bengali governor Jagdeep Dhankhar complained that he had not been invited to the drafting ceremony at Panchanan Barma University in Cooch Behar district. The governor is the chancellor of all state universities.

The Cooch Behar Panchanan Barma University will meet on February 14th. Bengali ministers Partha Chatterjee, Goutam Deb, Rabindra Nath Ghosh and Binay Krishna Barman are invited to the meeting. Chancellor who has the right to chair simply has no information! Where are we going? Dhankhar tweeted.

University officials said they sent an invitation to the governor but received no response. Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said: “He should stop tingling every day.”