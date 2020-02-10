Advertisement

As we mentioned earlier, Parasite wrote history several times and won the best director for Bong Joon Ho, the best original screenplay and the best international film. Then came Best Picture, which is the biggest award of the entire Oscars broadcast – and the cast and crew’s time to shine was almost interrupted when the lights on the stage dimmed because the show was working overtime.

It was unfair for a history-making event, especially after the audience had just listened to the respective crawling Renee Zellweger and Joaquin Phoenix for Best Actress and Best Actor, each of whom went without a cut-off. Fortunately, the audience insisted on the curtain to go back, and the team behind the first Academy Award-winning film ever from South Korea was able to have its well-deserved, well-deserved moment of glory at the end of the show. And given Ho’s great speeches earlier in the evening (including his shoutouts to Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino, as well as his announcement that he would be drinking the rest of the night), it was great to have the rest of the team spend their time in the Sun.

