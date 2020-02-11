Advertisement

If the Oscar red carpet is a matter of orchestrated sophistication, then it’s the Vanity Fair party where the glamor warms up and lets go. Sunday night, when the team behind the James Beard-acclaimed Frenchette Dom Pérignon poured through the case, the awards tickled away, along with the stiffness of the ceremony (as seen in the loose-fitting after-party looks). The atmosphere was carefree and kinetic, so the best beauty moments are born. It’s not about keeping that carefully crafted nail polish: every hair in place, lipstick applied to a T. It’s all about the lived patina of a good time.

That’s how the night gave us Greta Gerwig dancing with her heels in hand, her blond waves photographed midway through the jump. Jessica Alba and Sofia Vergara merged into strapless dresses, each showing off impossibly shiny skin. Jeremy O. Harris, looking majestic in rope-like cornrows, wagging playfully with a finger at it Tracee Ellis Ross– a real statue in golden sequins and a flame orange mouth. Gabrielle Union, a producer of the Oscar-winning short film Hair Love, embodied the spirit of the project with strass-studded braids. The effect was a calm disco ball while she laughed Chrissy Teigen.

That kind of imaginative decoration was a continuous line at the party. Billie Eilish put a crystal Gucci clip in her highlighter green hair. Joanna Newsom the benevolent queen played in one Irene Neuwirth tiara studded with opals and diamonds (a piece originally made for the musician’s wedding in 2013) Andy Samberg). And as much as a footloose Florence Pugh the dance floor flowed – she attributed her movements to her mother – the flash was just as present on her golden point fingernails.

Under the parade of limber limbs, it was hard to miss a pair of jewel-colored makeup: Winnie Harlow and Halima Aden. As for Parasite’s groundbreaking victory, they too recall a developing industry; Harlow’s pigment-changing skin condition, vitiligo, has become a much-celebrated feature, while Aden has brought religious head coverings to the usual runways.

Some things change; some things stay the same. Joan Collins gave us a time machine back to the days of bigger-is-better hair while Brad Pitt took many people back to falling in love with teenagers, still on fire after all these years. But the ultimate flex came out Renée Zellweger, who left the party with a bicep-grasping grip on a hard-won prize.

