Advertisement

EUGENE, Ore. >> While Becky Sisley was sitting in her esteemed midfield chair in the gleaming glass-and-steel Matthew Knight Arena, she could stare across the noisy student area – strewn with football players – and to Gov. Kate Brown and the Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Fouts, then to the far corners of a gym where none of the 12,364 seats were empty.

At certain times – such as when Sabrina Ionescu, the glowing star of the University of Oregon, lowered 3-pointers on the buzzer to end the first and third quarters – the players not only heard the crowd, but also felt the reverberation.

The scene was enough to bring Sisley back to 1966, when the women’s team she coached in Oregon had more rudimentary basketball: half-court games; pinnies for uniforms; and practice once a week. The team played six games that season.

Advertisement

“It’s incredible,” Sisley said about the changes between then and now.

What is happening here, on the south side of the evergreen Willamette Valley, can very well serve as an example for the ambitions of any college basketball program. Oregon and Oregon State – rivals that have recruited smart coaching, entered into strong financial commitments and forged close ties with their communities – collided twice in a recent weekend, increasing the potential of the last four of both teams. And helping the excitement was Ionescu, who will probably be number 1 in the WNBA version in April.

The weekend came in the second consecutive season that their home-and-out series was played for sold-out crowds in their arenas, less than 50 miles apart along State Highway 99. When they met – first on a Friday night in Eugene , then two days later in Corvallis – Oregon, now ranked third by The Associated Press, swept Oregon State, number 9.

Although Oregon won for the first time since 2010 in Corvallis on that Sunday, the party was muted. The news that Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash broke out about 90 minutes before the tipoff, a complicated moment for the ducks who had been visited a handful of times by Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, who also died in the crash. They were on the right side only in December, when the ducks were playing in Long Beach State.

Although it was difficult to play, some players said afterwards that the competition honored Bryant’s memory. And the atmosphere, with the crowd fiercely behind the beavers, may have helped players briefly refocus on basketball – especially when Oregon State rose to a 6-point lead at the end of the second quarter. Oregon seized control in the third, but the crowd remained engaged until the final seconds.

“How many people can attract this kind of people, this atmosphere two games in a row?” Said Destiny Slocum, the guard of the Oregon State. “I grew up in Idaho and couldn’t imagine that this would be two of the biggest games of the year.”

Not so long ago it was hard to see this coming to both schools – especially in Oregon State, where coach LaVonda fired Wagner in 2010 after a last place at the conference, a series of player defects and allegations that, according to The Oregonian, Wagner had a chair thrown during a frenzy in the dressing room and instructed players to attend Weight Watchers sessions.

The beavers turned to Scott Rueck, who had coached nearby George Fox University a year earlier to the National Championship of Division III.

“I heard people say it was the worst job in America,” said Rueck, an alumnus in Oregon State. “When I first arrived here, I am sitting there with a D3 background, no staff, a stock market player, three first-year students and a junior college boy who comes in, and it’s July 1. Six months later I would have to coach against Stanford. So it was total chaos. “

The conditions in Oregon were better – but only marginal.

In 2014, he left Paul Westhead, a former NBA coach whose contract forced him only seven months a year in Eugene to replace him with Kelly Graves, who had turned Gonzaga into a perpetually ranked program.

“This was a sleeping giant with the facilities, the support for women’s athletics,” Graves said about Oregon. “I had the best deal at college fairs in Gonzaga, and the salary was good, but at one point I thought it would be hard to win a national championship there.”

The two programs have worked on parallel courses over the past six years, combining at least a portion of all the last five Pac-12 Conference championships and each obtaining a final berth for four – Oregon State in 2016 and Oregon last season.

Yet the identities of the programs are just as different as the buildings in which they play – the ducks in their big house built with the help of Nike founder Phil Knight, and the beavers in Gill Coliseum, a basketball barn with 9,604 seats with few facilities but long on the history.

Oregon has one of the most efficient offenses in the country, fast and free play, while Oregon State is usually one of the best defenses, with great attention to detail and an offensive playbook that guard Mikayla Pivec compared with “The Cheesecake Factory menu – it goes on and on. “

A rare common thread between the programs – and a continuing source of friction, as both coaches acknowledge – is the Oregon Associate Head Coach, Mark Campbell, a top recruiter who left Oregon State in 2014 to join Graves and quit in a killing competition for top players. (Campbell played at the University of Hawaii).

“There is no easy way to just become friends when you have a number of high-stakes recruitment fights year after year,” Campbell said. “There is tension – not only with Oregon State. If you are a new child on the street, you ruffle some feathers when you draw impact players.”

Sore feelings or not, Oregon State hums along with five-star freshman attacker, Kennedy Brown and Taylor Jones, and with an elite guard, Sasha Goforth, who is arriving next season. Only two players have switched over the past seven years, Rueck said, explaining that his staff identifies athletes who fit well. “I’m doing very well with an adult 18-year-old who is goal-oriented and driven,” he said. “I’m not doing well with immunity. I’m not a babysitter.”

Oregon, for its part, is bringing in five McDonald’s All-Americans next season, along with Sedona Prince, a former five-star recruit who is sitting outside this season after his move from Texas.

However, it is hard to imagine that one of them matches the impact of Ionescu.

She leads the country in assists per game (8.6 from Wednesday) and continues to expand her career record for triple doubles – 23 to Monday, more than any other player in NCAA history, male or female. And her skills – a deadeye shooter, cunning dribbler and forward-looking passer-by with an off-the-charts basketball IQ – have drawn shout-outs from LeBron James and Stephen Curry, as well as widespread admiration from those closer to Eugene.

Dozens and dozens of fans – adults and children, male and female – wore her No. 20 sweater at the 76-64 home victory of the Ducks on January 24 in Oregon State. And there were people like Henry Fleener, a senior who studied fish and wildlife in Oregon State who came out in Corvallis for his first women’s basketball game, a game that had been sold out for more than a month.

“I wanted to see Sabrina,” he said. “She is a big problem.”

Ionescu said it was still shocking and humble to see so many people wearing her sweater. Later she thought about the value of her popularity.

“When I see my sweater or signature on eBay for $ 400 or $ 500, I think,” Wow, people actually make money from something that I sign, “she said in an interview.” I don’t think about it too much, but I do when I go to the store and see that my shirt is $ 75 or a shirt $ 35. “

She added that she hoped that athletes could benefit from their own familiarity under new rules being considered for college sports, in a way that would be “in the interest of student athletes and not just” the schools and the NCAA.

Graves encourages its players to use their platform for goals that matter to them – a green light that Ionescu and Satou Sabally, her sidekick from Germany, have embraced.

They rebuked Nike on Twitter in November for not producing replica jerseys for Oregon ladies (the company soon began selling them) and proclaiming the NCAA hypocritical to force players to sit outside for a season when they transfer while school coaches change with virtually no restrictions. Sabally also uses social media to expose cases of racism and social injustice.

“People have those stupid stereotypes of athletes that we only do sports,” said Sabally, who moved to her father in The Gambia shortly after she was born in New York and then to Germany when she was 6. “With a multicultural background, I have been affected by so many things – or I have made friends – so I can feel more. People need to speak more. And I can, so I will.”

This willingness to leave the field seems to have helped the popularity of each team. Oregon’s autographer sessions have recently been shortened because the lines curled around the arena.

Pivec, senior leader of Oregon State, who graduated in three years with a degree in bio-health sciences, volunteers in a homeless shelter for women and founded a community service club for athletes with Slocum.

Bev Smith, an All-American in Oregon in the early 1980s and later the school’s coach, said the popularity of the two teams – who easily surpass their male counterparts this season – shows what can be the result of strong investments in female athletes, a problem that has gained more control in other sports, such as the striving of the American women’s football team for equal pay and the new collective labor agreement of the WNBA.

“It’s not just” nice to be here, “said Smith. “Women have tried to invest again in what they do.” When you talk to the women, they have a global view of what they are part of – they feel part of their team and the team feels part of the community. “

The bond between the players and the community is emphasized in Oregon State by a sustainable ritual that started when there were only a few hundred fans. Players stay on the field after matches – winning or losing – to sign and chat signatures. It is called the eight-minute mixing.

After the loss of 66-57 for the Ducks in Corvallis, it caused a melancholy scene.

Pivec, who had 20 points and 12 rebounds, signed autographs and spoke to a bunch of little girls on midcourt. But Linda Richmond, a woman old enough to be the mother of Pivec, felt the disappointment under her smile.

“It’s just a game,” Richmond told her.

“That’s not true,” Pivec said.

“Look into my eyes and tell me that,” said Richmond.

Pivec could not.

Instead, she was attracted by the embrace of Richmond and started crying.

Advertisement