Since the debut of Netflix’s You, fans of the American psychological thriller have not been able to look away from the scary chronicles of Joe Goldberg. However, if you have already found your way through the first two seasons, you may be wondering where you will get your next fix. Well, pending the release of You series 3, there are now several equally brilliant films to enjoy – and to help you steer in the right direction, here are some of the very best films on Netflix UK to watch as you liked yourself.

The streaming platform offers an impressive range of truly gripping alternatives on a large screen, many of which have the same eerie atmosphere as everyone’s latest Netflix obsession. Themes such as social media addiction, kidnapping, manipulation, and murder can all be found at the heart of Netflix’s library in this specific genre – which includes a mix of bloody horror movies, tense thrillers, and more. So it seems that you have enough to enjoy before their favorite psychological drama returns for a new series of episodes, and while we look forward to the show’s return, here are some of the best replacement movies that can be streamed on Netflix UK.

1. “The app”

Our never-ending obsession with everything social media, and especially dating apps, are a very central theme of the original Netflix movie, the app. The Italian drama follows the story of a young actor named Nick, who becomes addicted to a dating app during his very first film shoot in Rome. Nick’s obsession leads him on a self-destructive path and the potentially harmful effects of some of the world’s most popular apps are highlighted.

View the app here.

2. “Night crawler”

The thriller Nightcrawler 2014 plays the BAFTA-winning Jake Gyllenhaal as a little thief in Louis Angeles, Louis Bloom. The films follow Bloom as he is dragged into a dark but lucrative venture, in which he begins filming the aftermath of various horrific crimes on the streets of LA – including fires, car accidents and murder. Louis further benefits from the images, and the moral implications of his unethical side-action begin to emphasize some important questions about journalism and consumer demand.

View Nightcrawler here.

3. “The basement”

With Mischa Barton, the American horror film The Basement in the leading role of The O.C., follows the story of a twisted serial killer, who is known to physically and psychologically torture his victims with terrifying role play. After being captured by the creepy murderer, a famous guitarist is confronted with a series of torturing brain games, all of which lead to an all-powerful turn in the story.

View the cellar here.

4. “You get me”

The You Get Me 2017 thriller tells the story of an unhealthy obsession, which first develops after a one-night stand. The film plays Bella Thorne as the mysterious Holly, whose dangerous addiction to a new love interest begins to intensify after she switches to high school, and becomes increasingly desperate to keep their newly found romance alive.

See how you get me here.

5. “Cam”

Netflix’s psychological thriller Cam revolves around the character Alice Ackerman, who works online as a cam girl under the username “Lola_Lola”. As her audience begins to grow, a look-alike begins to infiltrate her account, and in an effort to regain her identity, Alice goes on a mission to discover which mysterious figure is responsible for the online hijacking.

View Cam here.

6. “Ingrid Goes West”

In the American black comedy Ingrid Goes West from 2017, Aubrey Plaza plays the role of Ingrid Thorburn, a young woman with an addiction to social media. After being released from a psychiatric ward, she goes to Los Angeles in an attempt to meet her Instagram idol. However, things quickly take a dark turn.

View Ingrid Goes West here.

7. “Rejected”

Netflix’s exciting 2017 thriller Dismissed follows the story of an extremely clever, but somewhat creepy, honorary student (Dylan Sprouse) – who, after some disappointing test results, starts terrorizing his high school teacher and mentor for not giving him the grades he thinks he deserves. .

View Fired here.

