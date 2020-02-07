Advertisement

ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL FOR THE STAR ADVERTISER Hawaii’s Gage Worsley digs the ball during the first set.

The No. 1 Hawaii men’s volleyball team will face fellow Big West member UC Irvine for the Outrigger Hotels and Resorts championship on Saturday night after sweeping No. 14 Concordia Irvine 25-19, 25-21, 25-15 tonight at the Stan Sheriff Center.

UH (11-0), who rested his big guns in the Queens sweep, brought the stars back for the matchup with the Eagles (5-6) for 3,284.

Senior versus Rado Parapunov struck 17 kills on 25 swings (.560) to surpass 900 kills for his career, and senior hitter Colton Cowell had 15 kills on 31 swings (.355). All five of Hawaii’s primary attackers had seven or more deaths, while Filip Humler, Patrick Gasman and Guilherme Voss were 22 together. Setter Brett Sheward got 49 assists and libero Gage Worlsey turned 12 up.

Advertisement

Now they are going for the 10th title of the program in their signature event in Saturday’s actual championship game against Irvine (7-3) in fourth place at 7:00 PM. It counts as a non-conference competition.

The Warriors have overcome 13 service faults compared to Concordia’s three for their 24th consecutive win. UH beat .469 against CUIs .180 and won the block battle 10.5 to 6.5.

Parapunov passed the 900-kill career in Set 2 and set the last point of the frame.

Set 3 was not a competition, as UH took a 10-1 lead. Parapunov checked out with UH for 19-11.

UC Irvine, which won this event in 2015, beat Queens in four sets in today’s first game.

Advertisement