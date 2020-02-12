The possible quarterback carousel is the biggest story of the NFL-free 2020 agency. Some of the best signal callers in the competition have no contract for next season.

Three quarterbacks who reached the post-season of 2020 could become free agents. The two largest passers-by of the competition in the 2019 season are also not signed. An eight-fold Pro-Bowl quarterback will almost certainly find a new team this spring.

Here is a ranking of the free-agent quarterbacks, from best to worst, for the 2020 NFL season:

1) Drew Brees

Despite the fact that he was 41 years old 10 days after the New Orleans Saints were eliminated from the play-offs, Brees has shown few signs of delay. In 11 regular season starts, the veteran had the best completion rate of the NFL (74.3) and the touchdown-to-interception ratio (27-4). His pass rating of 116.3 was a career high. Brees had a record of 8-3 in the middle for a poor performance in the loss of wildcards in New Orleans.

It is expected that Brees will retire or return to the saints with a short contract. He has been the starter of New Orleans since joining the team as a free agent in 2006.

2) Tom Brady

Large quarterbacks often saw their numbers fall off a cliff at the end of their career. Just ask Brett Favre or Peyton Manning. Is Brady on his way to a similar fate in his 21st season? His 2019 figures indicate that he is no longer among the best in the competition, but the six-time champion can still have enough good football. Saddled with a poor group of players, Brady still had one of the best interception rates of the competition (1.3%). There are still no 10 quarterbacks that give you a better chance of winning than Brady.

Brady will test a free agency for the first time in 2020. The New England Patriots prefer to re-sign Brady, but they have competition from the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders.

3) Roof Prescott

The 2019 season was probably the best of Prescott in the NFL. He was second in passing yards (4,902), fourth in touchdowns (30) and fifth in yards per attempt (8.2). The Dallas Cowboys had the number 1 attack. Dallas also failed to make the play-offs and went 8-8 with a 1-6 record against playoff teams. The quarterback had an average passer score of 84.2 in those games with eight touchdown passes and eight interceptions.

Dallas does not let Prescott hit the free office. The Cowboys are likely to use the quarterback franchise tag, allowing the two parties to conclude a long-term contract until July 15.

4) Ryan Tannehill

In many ways, Tannehill is the most interesting quarterback on the way to a free agency. The veteran was at best an average quarterback from 2012-2018 with the Miami Dolphins. After playing six games as a backup of Marcus Mariota, Tannehill went 7-3 and brought the Tennessee Titans to the AFC Championship Game. His 117.5 passer rating and 9.6 yards per attempt were both an NFL best. Since it was such a small sample size and he only had 369 passing yards in three play-off games, Tannehill cannot be higher than Brees, Brady or Prescott.

Tennessee is likely to use the Tannehill franchise tag. It has been speculated that the Titans would be suitable for Brady or Philip Rivers in a free organization, although neither scenario seems likely.

5) Jameis Winston

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers never knew which quarterback they would get with every pitch, let alone every game, in 2019. Winston was first in passing yards (5,109 yards) and second in touchdowns (33). He also led the NFL in interceptions (30) with a mile. He has 88 picks and 50 awkward in his five-year career. The Bucs were third in total attack and fourth in points last season.

Winston will probably return to Tampa Bay for at least another season. The Buccaneers can be an attractive option for free-agent quarterbacks, given their talented receiving corps.

6) Philip Rivers

If a quarterback is in the middle of a steep fall, it’s Rivers. The 38-year-old was third in 2019 with 20 interceptions. His 23 touchdown passes were his lowest total in 12 years. Rivers has thrown at least 4,286 yards in seven consecutive seasons, averaging 15 interceptions per year. His preference for making expensive mistakes so late in his career can make it difficult for the quarterback to return to the playoffs.

Rivers and the Los Angeles Chargers are divorced after a 5-11 season. The Indianapolis Colts is perhaps the most logical fit for the 16-year-old veteran.

Dak Prescott # 4 of the Dallas Cowboys shakes hands with Drew Brees # 9 of the New Orleans Saints after the Cowboys have won 13-10 at the AT&T Stadium on November 29, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. Photo: Richard Rodriguez / Getty Images

