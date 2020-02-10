Advertisement

It’s tax season, and it’s high time to worry about the millions of Americans who want to file their taxes accurately, but in a way that doesn’t leave a single dollar on the table.

A good tax return software package can come in handy here, either online or even on the go.

Advertisement

The tax return software makes it easier to manage a taxpayer’s IRS filing experience, while tax breaks and deductions are requested for every penny, giving consumers more cash in their pockets and less at Uncle Sam.

Before you hit the market and start hitting tires, you need to remove these preparatory tasks from your list.

The 5 best options for online tax returns

In addition, the decision to invest in a good online tax software package depends on price and quality. The most important options for a digital tax package are explained in more detail below.

See if any of them make sense to you:

1. H&R block

H&R block

(HRB) – Get Report’s basic tax preparation online package is free, though the tiered pricing model allows small businesses and the self-employed to go online up to $ 29.99, $ 49.99, and $ 74.99.

State tax returns are generally free, although some paid tax packages cost $ 36.99, depending on the tax preparation model that a consumer chooses.

H&R Block promises customers a “guaranteed maximum tax refund” and offers users an interest-free loan for tax refunds up to $ 3,500.

What really sets H & R Block apart from the competition is its robust customer service. The company makes its tax specialists readily available to its customers. Professionals are employed at its 12,000 locations in the U.S., and trained tax professionals are available by phone or online.

Connected.The ultimate guide to tax reform: watch our free webinar

2. TurboTax

Like H&R Block, TurboTax offers a free online tax preparation option for simple tax returns. After the company’s tax pricing model rose to $ 40 for its deluxe online package and $ 70 for its leading online tax preparation toolkit.

For independent tax returns, TurboTax charges $ 90 for its online tax software.

Turbo Tax also offers customers access to professional tax specialists, tax returns for eyeballs and, on demand, to chat with a real accountant.

Turbo Tax is making great efforts to simplify the tax return for the customer base. This is done with a tax return model that raises simple questions for taxpayers (i.e. what is your annual income or how many children do you have) and drives the process (and math) with guaranteed results.

Another useful feature is the ability to take a photo of your W-2 on a smartphone, review your data and sit back, so Turbo Tax automatically and seamlessly places the W-2 information exactly where you need it.

3. TaxAct

This online tax preparation provider enables taxpayers to file for free as well and offers “quick and free costs for simple returns”. There are no additional costs for the processing of simple government tax returns.

For tax returns that are considered to be more complex, the price increases with TaxAct (as with all online tax software providers). The TaxAct “Deluxe +” option costs $ 29.95 and is primarily aimed at homeowners and accountants with numerous deductions and adjustments. The cost of processing government returns increases significantly at this level and costs tax investigators $ 39.95.

The company also offers a Premiere + tax preparation toolkit with prioritized customer service for $ 34.95 and an additional $ 39.95 for government tax filing. TaxAct also offers the “Independent +” option for tax preparation. In addition to even more customer service options, the cost of this is $ 74.95, plus an additional $ 39.95 for government taxes.

You have to give TaxAct points for creativity.

For example, the company offers customers a $ 100 refund bonus if they put part of their tax refund from the list of qualified retailers on the gift card.

TaxAct also makes it very easy to import tax returns from other providers (such as TurboTax and H&R Block) from last year, making it easy to switch from other tax preparation service providers to TaxAct.

4. TaxSlayer

This online control software provider is significantly below the price models of its competitors. It offers a free online tax return service for single taxpayers and a “classic” version for $ 17 (plus $ 29 for your state tax return).

TaxSlayer also offers a premium edition for $ 37. In both cases, an additional $ 29 will be charged for your government tax return.

TaxSlayer offers customers an automatic advance of up to $ 1,000 within 24 hours of filing their taxes. In addition, filing taxes is easy on any device – the software allows you to file taxes from any digital device, including a laptop and cell phone.

Another nice option – TaxSlayer allows customers to deduct their tax preparation fees from the federal tax refund, saving them the hassle of paying by check, credit or debit card.

5. Liberty Tax

Liberty Tax is one of the few providers of online tax returns that charge fees for the Easy Filing tax package ($ 19.95). The company’s property tax package is $ 44.95. The Deluxe and Premium packages are currently available at the same price, but are expected to increase over the course of the tax season.

At up to $ 39.95 per tax return, the cost of the state tax return is relatively higher than that of the main competitors.

Liberty also has some nice features. It enables customers to access federal tax refund credit from $ 500 to $ 6,250, giving customers instant access to their tax refund funds.

Funding costs for the loans start at $ 2,500, start at $ 63.70 and can go up to $ 108.33 when you borrow the full $ 6,250.

The website also offers a handy tax law amendment calculator for 2019 that lets you know where you stand with the new federal tax laws. It also offers a W-4 source calculator that allows clients to find out how much of their paycheck needs to be withheld to cover their tax liability.

What you should pay attention to with the online tax return software

Which online tax software suits you best? This depends on your individual requirements for tax preparation and filing. Check these problems on site first.

1. Are your taxes relatively easy to file?

In this case, you can prepare and submit your taxes using the free IRS tax program (IRS FreeFile), which is available to qualified taxpayers. In general, any taxpayer who has an adjusted gross income of less than $ 66,000 qualifies – that’s about 70% of the US population.

Taxpayers who have submitted a simple tax return can also find free tax return tools at most major tax preparation providers.

Connected. The ultimate guide to tax reform: watch our free webinar

2. Do you have to submit government taxes?

Most Americans also have to file state taxes – and that should be considered when deciding your online tax provider.

Some providers of online tax preparations bundle the cost of the state tax return into the total amount – others do not. Therefore, if you have to pay separately for a government tax return, you should know if that is the case. Check with your state to see if a free government tax return is available.

3. Is it user friendly?

Taxes are difficult enough without using an online tax software package that doesn’t meet the basic requirement and makes tax returns understandable.

Any reputable online tax software toolkit should include easy-to-understand tax law guidance and direct links to Internal Revenue Service publications that can help answer taxpayer questions. Step-by-step instructions on how to fill in a tax return from the federal and state governments should also be included.

4. Does your tax refund change the equation?

If your estimated tax refund is a large number, it may be worth investing around $ 100 in a good online tax preparation service, especially one that will get your refund in advance. In many cases, you can get an interest-free loan from a tax advisor for a certain amount of your federal tax refund.

5. Are your taxes too complicated?

Many Americans understandably want their taxes to be done right, especially individuals and small business owners with more complex tax scenarios. In this case, it is likely worth spending $ 250 or more to have your taxes handled by a professional tax advisor.

Any taxpayer who finds that they either need to list their deductions or have significant investments and / or company profits should opt for a professional, although many online tax services offer customers the opportunity to have their tax returns checked by a tax professional. Ask a qualified tax advisor if you are unsure.

Relaxation of the jitter

Each of the online tax packages above has a lot to offer and deserves your scrutiny.

For Americans who may have trouble filing their taxes this year, there are a variety of high quality online tax packages available, starting with the list above.

Advertisement