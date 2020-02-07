Advertisement

How do you feel? Have you managed to recover from one of Love Island’s most heartbreaking winter episodes to date? Or are you still in shock about the explosive “stick of twist” that took place last night? No matter how you feel, a good meme or two is sure to uplift your mind. And social media provided enough. So here are the best Twitter responses to that explosive Love Island pairing session.

Where do i start? (First, read no further if you haven’t watched the episode yet. Spoilers are clearly ahead.) After the emotional reunion of Siânnise and Luke T and Paige and Finn, viewers stayed on the edge of their seats behind dramatic decisions by some of the other islanders.

Although it was clear that Jess and Mike would separate, Jess left his shady mouth open. Demi broke everyone’s heart after he had left Nas, but got a cake in the face when he walked back into the villa with Eva. But it was Shaughna and Callum’s split that the nation feared. Although the boys’ facial expressions made it clear what was to come, Shaughna remained true to herself and remained calm as Callum walked up the stairs with Molly in tow.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to 60 minutes of an emotional roller coaster.

Let’s start with a nice one

Siânnise and Luke T have just become everyone’s favorite couple. And his bromance with colleague Luke M is the icing on the cake.

Jess badass speech

Mike went fairly quickly from Leanne to Jess to Priscilla. So it’s no wonder that Jess chose Ched and cast a serious shadow on Mike. “He has shown interest in one girl and only one girl … I never have to wonder if he is real … He is honest, sincere and so confident.” Ouch.

There are many feelings about Nas

Nas fired Demi and joined the new girl Eva, and nobody was too happy with it.

Many feelings, I tell you

People are so unhappy that they are already predicting a tumultuous future for Nas in the villa.

The boys really need a better poker face

The only thing Shaughna had to do was look around at her fellow male participants. Their faces said everything.

As if they didn’t know what was going to happen

I don’t want to see anyone approaching Shaughna for a hug and a chat.

Welcome to the Chaldish Club

RIP Callum, we hardly knew you.

Someone has to cancel the vote

And that person apparently is former Love Island participant Chris Hughes.

Shaughna’s unexpected master class

The steely calm of Shaughna will probably only lead to great things after her time at the villa. Go through girl.

Problems of trust are spreading across the UK

Can you ever really know anyone? According to Love Island the answer is no.

ITV “forget” the next episode

What do they think they play? It. Is it not. On.

The most used meme in the history of ‘Love Island’

But unfortunately, so true.

Long and happy

You know what’s coming. Demi and Shaughna will prevail, and that means the end.

