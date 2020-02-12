Advertisement

The first series of Winter Love Island is in full swing and there has been a lot of drama. The bombshell twins stole two men, much to the dismay of their current partners, while revelations about Connor’s “number” of the girls were talking. Then there was Mike’s cunning and dark approach to “getting to know” Leanne and the twins, of which nobody was a big fan. But what many of us talked about the most are the outfits. Like every year before, the looks have been epic, so here’s how you can copy the best Winter Love Island 2020 outfits to date.

My favorite looks so far are from Siânnise Fudge, Leanne Amaning and from the new host Laura Whitmore herself. In addition to a lot of swimwear, there have been some really great evening looks, with everything from the jumpsuits to the accessories that struck me.

As I am sure by now, it is actually fairly easy to find the exact pieces worn by participants on Love Island, and I have listed a few of those options below. However, I also went looking for a number of alternative versions of what we’ve seen if you’re looking for something similar, but not too comparable.

Keep scrolling to see my favorite looks and how you can recreate each of the best high street and high end retailers out there.

Laura’s play suit

ITV

There is nothing like Laura’s episode one play suit on the market, so it is best to go straight to the original in this case. Her beautiful ensemble is not cheap, but IMO, it is worth every damn penny.

Shiannise’s knitted bikini

ITV / Love Island

Although it is a bit more jazzy, this Missoni song is knitted and has a cute bandeau style, just like that of Siânnise. It is also on sale, from £ 185. Yes, that is a whopping 70% discount.

Jess red bikini

ITV / Love Island

The twins have caused quite a stir since they walked into the villa, but I could only think of the red bikini that Jess rocked in episode two. (And yes, I double-checked which twins it was). Fun and playful with fun with a bow at the front? Yes please. This dupe from Monki is ideal and super affordable.

Leanne’s dress and earrings

ITV / iPlayer

Leanne may have stolen her husband from the twins, but she looked pretty damn good when it happened. Her beautiful cut out dress and bold earrings caught the viewer’s attention for the right reasons.

Sophie’s jumpsuit

ITV / iPlayer

Sophie’s jumpsuit made for the perfect first night ensemble. It is chic, stylish and refined, but still sexy. This ASOS number is a great match.

Leanne’s sunglasses

ITV / iPlayer

An oversized pair of sunglasses is always a good idea, and Leanne absolutely rocks her sunglasses. Fortunately, this Mango pair is on sale.

Shaughna’s jumpsuit

ITV / iPlayer

A striking red number was the perfect choice for Shaughna, whose love interest had just been on a date with the twins.

Siannise’s dress and heels

ITV / Love Island

So far I love the appearance of Siânnise. This lime green dress was one of the coolest ever. She concluded the look with a number of cute perspex heels, of which there are enough available in the main street.

Shaughna’s denim jacket

Love Island / ITV Hub

A denim jacket is the perfect option for light outerwear, even when you are in warm, sunny South Africa. Shaughna knows what’s going on with this distressed puff sleeve option.

Siânnise’s lilac two-part

Love Island / ITV Hub

And the obsession with the style of Siânnise continues! This cute lilac two-piece is so chic for the summer and also between the spring seasons.

Dress with animal print by Rebecca

Love Island / ITV2

Everyone needs a dress with an animal print in their lives, and the new version of Rebecca with a deep v-neck is amazing. Copy her look with this dupe from River Island.

Laura’s red two-piece

ITV / Love Island

Another red-hot ensemble by Laura Whitmore. Give your red two-piece a head start by choosing this one-shoulder combination.

Demi’s black dress

ITV / Love Island

Everyone needs an LBD. This copy of Demi’s may be pricey, but it is a great piece to invest in which you will wear it over and over.

Siânnise’s cargo pants

ITV / Love Island

Never thought you could wear a cargo pants like that? Think again. Combine them with a cute crop top and you are ready to go.

Leanne’s hot pink kaftan

Love Island / ITV

Leanne is not afraid of some very light beachwear, and this cover-up certainly inspired our summer looks.

Leanne’s chain earrings

ITV / Love Island

Leanne has always been a fan of a statement gold earring and these beautiful chain earrings are a big victim of Leanne.

The girls’ glitter dresses

ITV / Love Island

For the elimination evening, the girls all chose sequin dresses, and I just can’t choose my favorite. These three are perhaps some of the best options in the main street:

Laura’s dress and hair clip

ITV / Love Island

Laura Whitmore’s choice of outfits for her Love Island debut season has been wonderful, and this off-shoulder red flower dress is another striking piece. These two are probably the closest to the main street at the moment:

ITV / Love Island

And here is a victim of her elegant hair accessory:

Mollie’s bikini

ITV / Love Island

New girl Mollie has certainly caused a stir in Casa Amor, and with this gorj red bikini I can see why! This from ASOS offers great value for money, because it can be worn in different ways.

Laura’s dress

ITV / Love Island

So Laura Whitmore hit the park again with this epic golden goddess number, which she combined with a deep red lipstick. This Silkfred dress is almost an exact replica. Score.

Molly is two-part

ITV / Love Island

Although the entrance to Molly divided the opinions, it was certainly a striking look. This version of Oh Polly seems to be exactly the look that she rocks.

Demi’s dress and earrings

ITV / Love Island

Demi simply looked stunning last night and kept her completely calm when she saw Nas coming back with another girl. Queen. She certainly showed him what he missed in a beautiful dress with black feathers and a pair of heart-shaped earrings.

Siamese dress

ITV / Love Island

Siânnise always looks epic, whatever she wears. If you are not completely impressed by this bold green satin number, try this sleeveless version.

Mollie’s blazer

ITV / Love Island

Mollie proves that wearing a cute mini dress is not the only way to be sexy; this orange-red blazer is the perfect highlight.

Demi’s dress

ITV / Love Island

For her date with Jamie, Demi wore this cute white mini halter neck mini dress, which is perfect for the summer holidays.

Demi’s sequined skirt

ITV / Love Island

A sequin skirt can be worn with a number of different tops, from sexy lace leotard such as Demi to casual straps for a more relaxed atmosphere.

Shaughna’s dress

ITV / Love Island

Shaughna looked great for her date with Jamie, and there’s nothing like this jade corset dress, so here’s the original.

