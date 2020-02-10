Advertisement

Beyoncé became famous as a music star and has become one of the most iconic figures in pop culture over the years. From characteristic dance movements to songs that inspire and surprise, it seems as if Beyoncé has cornered the market in every possible way.

In 2016, however, she launched her own clothing line, Ivy Park. The brand has continued to be perfect in recent years.

Yet the clothing line has not been without controversy. After the most recent product launch, some fans pointed to some bizarre similarities between the Beyoncé line and a very popular fast-food chain.

How did Beyoncé find its clothing line?

In 2014, Beyoncé announced that it would collaborate with businessman Sir Philip Green on the release of a completely new clothing line, known as Ivy Park. The first launch was only in the spring of 2016, with Beyoncé promoting the line on magazine covers and in interviews.

The singer was particularly passionate about the line and noticed the similarities between the name of the brand and the name of her oldest daughter. The original launch included a wide range of athletic clothing, from sports bras to training clothing and sold out in minutes.

In 2018, Sir Philip Green left the brand and Parkwood Entertainment, the Beyoncé company, acquired full creative control over the Ivy Park brand. Almost immediately Beyoncé started working on its next collaboration, a collaboration with the hugely successful sportswear company Adidas.

After months of preparation, the new Ivy Park line was launched in January 2020. Customers and fans could not get enough of the pieces and similar to previous launches, everything was sold out in a very short order.

What do fans say about Ivy Park?

Although Ivy Park has undoubtedly been a huge success with consumers, some problems with the line have been reported.

First, many customers were dissatisfied with how quickly the pieces were sold out. Many people blamed the Adidas store and the patented ‘waiting room’ to ensure that everyone could get a chance on the pieces they wanted.

Shortly after the line sold out, Beyoncé and her team posted a statement on the website and said in part: “The overwhelmingly positive response to adidas x IVY PARK is something we could only have dreamed of. This capsule collection from IVY PARK is the first in an ongoing partnership with our world-class ally, adidas. ”

With the promise of new products on the horizon, disappointed fans don’t have to wait too long before they get hold of the ultra-popular clothing line from Beyoncé.

Has Beyoncé copied Popeyes?

Not long after the latest hugely successful launch of Ivy Park, fast food chain Popeyes started making the news – and not for their famous chicken sandwiches in social media. After many fans began to indicate how similar the color scheme in the Ivy Park line was to Popeyes uniforms, the chicken chain brutally placed images of their newly designed employee uniforms, which were very similar to certain athletic garments from the Ivy Park line.

Popeyes even linked their online store with a variety of clothing for chicken sandwich lovers, and placed the slogan: “That Look From Popeyes.” Although it seems unlikely that Beyoncé wanted to copy the Popeyes color scheme, the similarity is really creepy.

Fans will have to wait until the next launch to see what new colors and designs pop superstar is coming up and whether new fast food chains are deciding to take advantage of the merchandising option.

