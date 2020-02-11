Advertisement

Once again lost – the abandoned Congress headquarters in Delhi after the party’s gradual flight to the capital. | Manisha Mondal | The pressure

New Delhi: The second consecutive congressional defeat in Delhi, which ruled the party between 1998 and 2013, highlighted the weakened profile of some of the top local party leaders, including a former union minister.

This includes Krishna Tirath, who worked as Minister for Women’s and Children’s Development in the former UPA cabinet led by Manmohan Singh. As of Tuesday afternoon, she was in third place with 2.8 percent of the vote from Patel Nagar. At the head of the constituency was Raaj Kumar Anand from the AAP, in second place from the Pravesh Ratn of the BJP,

Former Delhi Minister of Education, Arvinder Singh Lovely, was in Gandhi Nagar with almost 20 percent of the votes behind Anil Kumar Bajpai from the BJP and Naveen Chaudhary from the AAP.

Former Minister of Health of Delhi and PWD A.K. Walia was also third from Krishna Nagar behind the S.K. Bagga and the Anil Goyal of the BJP.

Haroon Yusuf, who once served as energy minister in Delhi, was third behind Ballimaran after AAP-Imran Hussain and BJP-Lata.

Former Delhi Minister of Transport (1998-2001) Parvez Hashmi was in Okhla behind AAP’s Amanatullah Khan and BJP’s Braham Singh.

Lost from previous pocket areas

For all of these leaders, the seats they had lost were once considered their pocket areas. Lovely contested and won against Gandhi Nagar for the first time in 1998 when he was 30 years old. At that time he was the youngest member of the Delhi assembly.

He lost his seat in East Delhi (the seat of the Gandhi Nagar Assembly is included) in the 2019 Lok Sabha election to a newcomer, cricket player Gautam Gambhir, who was fighting for a BJP ticket.

He was an emerging star in the cabinet of the late Prime Minister Sheila Dikshit, who held key departments such as education, transport, revenue, urban development, tourism and culture between 2003 and 2013.

Walia and Yusuf’s political fate has taken many turns in her career spanning over two decades. They were part of the Dikshit camp, but later failed with their deep factionism in the local congressional department.

A conflict erupted in 2007 when Dikshit loyalists Kiran Walia, Brahm Pal and Veer Singh Dhingan claimed that the dissident camp, which included Lovely, Walia and Yusuf, used the proceeds of an alleged land fraud to destabilize their government.

The party leader had to intervene, as the bitter factionism came to light immediately before the 2008 parliamentary elections. The then Congress President Sonia Gandhi called on the various factions to fight the opposition instead of fighting among themselves.

Dikshit finally won the election, and Lovely, Walia and Yusuf, who won from their respective constituencies, were placed in the cabinet.

Decline in the political capital of the congress leaders

But the political capital of these three leaders, like most of the other Congress leaders in Delhi, declined after the party’s miserable performance in the 2013 general election when Dikshit’s 15-year term ended. The party won eight seats in 2013.

Lovely was appointed head of the Delhi Congress in 2013. He was replaced in 2015 by former union minister Ajay Maken.

Fed up with internal politics in the party, Lovely left Congress in 2017 to join the BJP. But his stay was short. Since he could not include the saffron party, he returned to the congress in 2018.

The 72-year-old Walia also threatened to quit the party in 2017 because of irregularities in ticket distribution during the MCD elections. Congress sources said the party had persuaded Walia, who refused to compete because of his poor health, to fight Krishna Nagar to strengthen the 2020 campaign.

