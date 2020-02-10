Advertisement

The Oscars of 2020 were filled with bustling moments, both good and bad. From hilarious reactions to surprising performances, the evening was anything but short of entertainment.

We break down the must-see moments of the evening – whether you saw them or not. Watch Laura Dern’s sweet scream at her famous parents, Bridesmaids and Something’s Gotta Give cast reunions, and everything in between – there was something for everyone at the Academy Awards this year!

Shia LaBeouf presents Falcon Costar Zack Gottsagen with peanut butter

Shia LaBeouf and Zach Gottsagen are just so damn cute. If you haven’t seen Peanut Butter Falcon yet. You have to. #oscars pic.twitter.com/6c9lwMaeM8

– Connor Malbeuf (@ConnorMMalbeuf) 10 February 2020

Steve Martin and Chris Rock mention the defects of the Oscars

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dsvfOAd8ohU (/ embed)

Diane Keaton & Keanu Reeves Reunite

Keanu Reeves and Diane Keaton present the #Oscars for the best original scenario pic.twitter.com/bE3ivC9qjc

– déia (@ partygirlu2) 10 February 2020

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W5UTc-P38W8 (/ embed)

Maya Rudolph & Kristen Wiig Bring the Funny

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yhIQV8o3nyg (/ embed)

Chrissy Metz calls out her mother

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xE2s1pQcADM (/ embed)

Laura Dern calls her parents her heroes

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jQCWSnHyiNE (/ embed)

Tom Hanks pays tribute to Kirk Douglas

And here is Tom Hanks who pays tribute to Kirk Douglas: “I am Spartacus” pic.twitter.com/eu8rFuHjDC

– Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) 10 February 2020

James Corden & Rebel Wilson Joke About CATS

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ML_DdUn-S2U (/ embed)

Bong Joon-Ho is very enthusiastic about his victory

Bong Joon-ho, that’s it, that’s the tweet pic.twitter.com/Ttvidp8xn2

– Alazul (@neto_cvz) 10 February 2020

Taika Waititi tries to hide his Oscar

Academy Award Winner @TaikaWaititi 💗 pic.twitter.com/PpZl1PhX8y

– Brie Larson (@brielarson) 10 February 2020

Martin Scorsese is not impressed by Eminem

Martin Scorsese is sleeping with the damn freakin Oscars! Icpic.twitter.com / 3FTLNQMOrM

– .Aɔıssǝſ (@gerwigsbitch) 10 February 2020

Parasite gets its moment in the spotlight

I don’t really believe in God, but … God bless Tom Hanks for leading the leadership to keep the light on so that Bong Joon-Ho and the # Pasasite crew could finish and fully enjoy their victory. # Oscarspic.twitter.com / hawx8PKMcL

– Jay Thomas (@ThisJayThomas) 10 February 2020

