When Carol Danvers crashed through the roof of a building and the camera went down to reveal that it was a Blockbuster video, Marvel fans knew they had been great in the past and the 90s environment turned out to be a selling point.

However, now comes the news that Captain Marvel’s sequel will shun nostalgia from the 90s and will take place today. If that is the case, can the sequel hope for the $ 1 billion profitable success of the original?

What is the sequel to ‘Captain Marvel’ about?

Few details have been released about the follow-up that is being developed, but Screen Rant noted that WandaVision is already used as connective tissue, although the TV program was just starting to shoot.

Compile photos from that show, which was moved from early 2021 to later in 2020, confirm that one of the characters is Monica Rambeau, who we met as a child in the first film.

Monica Rambeau is the daughter of Maria Rambeau, the BFF of Carol Danvers who served with her in the army. The sequel to Captain Marvel shares a writer with WandaVision, Megan McDonnell, so Marvel’s famous interconnectivity also takes place behind the scenes.

We also know what the Skrulls did at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home – that scene is a contender for the most bizarre final credits the MCU has offered so far.

All this indicates that after Black Widow, MCU films will have a more cosmic / intergalactic feel, with The Eternals in November and films from next year, including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (also connected to WandaVision) and Thor: Love and Thunder.

The first film made optimum use of the setting, but not of the sound

With music from the 90s that is so important in the film, Marvel fans thought Captain Marvel could offer a throwback soundtrack like the two Guardians of the Galaxy films did. However, that never happened. The only soundtrack issued by Captain Marvel was from the score.

In fairness, however, the soundtrack in the Guardians of the Galaxy films was practically a character in itself – so much so that the soundtrack revived the popularity of the long-sleeping cassette. The song score of Captain Marvel from the 90s, on the other hand, felt more like displaying to determine the time period and that is all.

With Captain Marvel able to travel between galaxies, and with her enormous powers, Marvel would probably do well not to bind her to the last decade of the 20th century. In addition, time travel was a prominent place in both Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame, so because of the variety, Marvel probably wants to avoid that trope for the time being.

Where else can we see Captain Marvel?

With the Captain Marvel 2 script probably not finished yet, it will be some time before Marvel will announce a release date. Screen Rant points out that Marvel Studios has two release dates in 2022 for which no titles have been announced; 18 February and 5 November. It is possible that Brie Larson and her team will return. It is not known whether directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck will return.

However, it is not excluded that Carol Danvers could appear in at least one of Marvel’s films until next year. The Eternals, over a race of super beings, seem the most logical fit because they fit into the environment of cosmic heroes.

However, she can come in a more earthy film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The film’s director is Destin Daniel Cretton, who has directed Larson in three films: Short Term 12, The Glass Castle and Just Mercy, now in the cinema. Larson may have helped Cretton find the job – now she has a favor to return.

