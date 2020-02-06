Advertisement

Much has been done about the female production of Birds of Prey. From the cast of Margot Robbie to the incredible women behind the scenes – with this film the ladies are in charge. So it should come as no surprise that the Birds of Prey soundtrack only contains female artists.

The all-female album, which was also produced by Robbie, consists of songs from newcomers such as Cyn (“Lonely Gun”) and Maisie Peters (“Smile”), as well as bops from some of your favorite musical acts.

The first song of the soundtrack was Megan Thee Stallion and Normani’s “Diamonds”, complete with a music video inspired by Gentlemen Prefer Blonde. Referring to Monroe’s famous musical song from the mid-movie “Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend”, Quinn and Stallion appear glammed in Monroe’s distinctive pink sheath, dripping with the diamonds of the title … cut between scenes of those who beat bad guys with a hammer.

Charlotte Lawrence’s slower ballod “Joke’s On You” followed, but was wedged in by Saweetie & Galxaria’s “Sway With Me”, who tried out the lazy swinger of Dean Martin “Sway”. The accompanying video intercuts Quinn, Saweetie and Galxaria’s joyriding alongside Ella Jay Basco (Cassandra Cain).

If you have a singer in your crew, they are expected to appear on the soundtrack. And yes, Black Canary (Jurnee Smollet-Ball), one of the women who works with Quinn to fight the megalomaniac villain Black Mask, gets her own song about James Brown’s classic “It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World”.

The other cover is sultry voice R&B singer Summer Walker who sings the sexy, distinctive song of Barry White “I Gonna Love You Just A Little More Baby”. Lauren Jauregui also brings a lusty voice with “Invisible Chains”, while Sofi Tukker brings it back to uptempo clubvibes with the new single “Feeling Good”.

The whole album looks a lot like Quinn itself: eclectic, everywhere, but with a great drive and a sense of pleasure.

