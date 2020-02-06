Advertisement

Union Minister Giriraj Singh, the youngest chairman of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), attacked demonstrators in Shaheen Bagh, the center of the protests against citizenship in Delhi, on Thursday.

“Shaheen Bagh is no longer just a movement. Suicide bombers are bundled here. There is a conspiracy against the country in the country’s capital, ”Giriraj Singh tweeted in Hindi, along with the video of the speeches made at the protest site.

A day earlier, BJP lawmaker Tejasvi Surya criticized the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA in Shaheen Bagh in southeast Delhi.

Tejasvi Surya asked the “majority community” to remain vigilant, or said the “Mughal rule” will return to the country while he participated in the debate on the thank you speech given in the President’s speech on Wednesday in Parliament.

“What is happening today in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh is a clear reminder that the patriotic Indians are not against it if the majority of this country is not vigilant. The days when Mughal Raj returns to Delhi are not far away,” he said Tejasvi Surya said in the locomotive Sabha.

His statements met with sharp reactions from opposition members in the House of Representatives.

Hundreds of people, mostly women and children, have protested in Shaheen Bagh since December 15th against the CAA and the possibility of an NRC.

As part of the CAA, illegal migrants from Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who entered India before 2015 will be granted Indian citizenship.

Critics say the law discriminates against Muslims because only non-Muslims from the three neighboring countries can become Indian citizens.

