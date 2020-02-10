Advertisement

With the day of the parliamentary elections in Delhi on Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a lot at stake. The result will not only determine the course for the party’s role in Delhi, but will also be a matter of prestige.

The party won only three seats in the 2015 Delhi general election, less than a year after taking power in the center when it alone gained 267 seats in Lok Sabha. Last year it surpassed this feat and won 303 seats – including all seven from Delhi – in Lok Sabha.

How important Delhi is for the BJP can be seen in the aggressive, hyperlocal campaign on “Nationalism”, which was carried out by the Union Minister of the Interior, Amit Shah, in micromanagement.

“It is an important choice for the party, as we have not been in power for 21 years. The fact that Shah and BJP leader JP Nadda are campaigning in all assembly segments and holding the micromanagement elections is a testament to how important these elections are for the party, ”said a senior BJP leader, requesting anonymity.

Together with the two top leaders, almost 200 MPs and former and current prime ministers from the states ruled by the BJP fought aggressively for victory for almost two weeks from January 23. Level meetings in 70 constituencies. Nadda and Shah covered 70 and 60 meeting segments respectively, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi held two rallies in East and West Delhi in the final section of the campaign.

Over the past four days of the campaign, the BJP has represented MEPs in all assembly segments and has been charged with two to three slum clusters in which the party hopes to dent the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) support base.

While the BJP launched its campaign on the development agenda and sought public support by campaigning for a “three-engine government” – the BJP controls the central government and all three communities in Delhi – it later switched to “nationalism” to oppose it to protest the new citizenship law in Shaheen Bagh and the opposition to encourage them.

Shah had said, “Push the (EVM) with such rage that the current is felt in Shaheen Bagh.” BJP MPs Parvesh Verma and Anurag Thakur, Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance, made inflammatory statements and chanted slogans for which they were banned by the election commission’s campaign.

Leading BJP politicians say that the “failure to keep promises” by the ruling AAP was also a key election problem. “Nationalism, particularly the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), was one of the many issues we raised. The result will be a statement about the failure of AAP. It has not been possible to contain pollution and provide clean drinking water, ”said Vijay Goel, Rajya Sabha MP and former BJP chief.

BJP leaders reject exit polls in Delhi, showing that the AAP returned to power with a comfortable majority.

“We will get 48 seats and form the next government. Please don’t apologize and blame the EVMs, ”Delhi boss Manoj Tiwari had tweeted.

On Monday, he said: “The surveys increased in the second half of the year and the exit surveys didn’t take them into account. These exit surveys are proven to be wrong. We are confident of forming the government. “

Delhi BJP leader Shyam Jaju also said the party had middle class support and had successfully managed to dent AAP’s support base in unauthorized colonies. “When there was an AAP wave, we kept our share of the vote. This time, things are in our favor. The centre’s decision to grant property rights has helped us contain AAP’s stronghold, ”said Jaju.

Biswajit Mohanty, professor of political science at Deshbandhu College and state coordinator for CSDS-Lokniti, said: “If the BJP does not win this election, it will clearly indicate that people have rejected their campaign against hyper-nationalism and, like such problems, have not Place in the Delhi political landscape. The AAP has focused its campaign on development. If AAP wins, it means that the people of Delhi are against a divisive policy and only want good governance and a better quality of life. “

