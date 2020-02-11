Advertisement

Yup, we won’t survive the next comeback from BTS, and the response to Jimin’s blue hair – which happens to be similar to the album cover Map of the Soul: 7 – proves it. Big Hit Entertainment recently showed new concept photos with the septet – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook – as black and white swans. A few hours later the band was spotted at an airport in South Korea after promotions in the United States. In both cases, Jimin appeared with dark blue locks and then sent many BTS fans the rabbit hole with excitement about the new era.

Jimin makes her debut in black and blue on arrival at BTS Incheon International Airport

BTS has been busy with promotions in the US in recent weeks. First the group played at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards. They then walked the media circuit to discuss Map of the Soul: 7, including guest spots on iHeartRadio and The Late Late Show with James Corden. The band will also appear on a special BTS-focused episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which will be broadcast sometime in the near future.

According to videos published by Newsen and Stark on 10 February, BTS now landed at Incheon International Airport, where they were surrounded by a sea of ​​spectators, paparazzi and security.

Jimin from BTS | Kevin Winter / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

The South Korean publications also accommodated the seven members who walked in their airport fashion outfits. And as usual, Jimin came out dressed in black. But this time the singer “Serendipity” – who was last seen with platinum blonde hair while performing “Black Swan” on January 28 – wore blue black hair.

After the media release of BTS’s arrival at the airport, many fans flocked over Jimin’s blue hair on social media.

“ONLY GOOD MORNING FOR DARK BLUE HAIR FROM JIMIN,” wrote a fan on Twitter.

“JIMIN’S HAIR IS DARK BLUE CONFIRMED”, another fan tweeted alongside a photo of the music artist’s hair color change.

BTS releases new “Map of the Soul: 7” concept photos with Jimin’s night blue hair

It seems that Jimin’s dark blue airport hair was a teaser for what was to come. Shortly after BTS returned to Korea, the second wave of Map of the Soul: 7 concept photos fell online.

The first version illustrated the seven members as white swans with the “desire for perfection,” Billboard said. Then the second version of the new concept photos portrayed BTS as black swans with an “unquenchable thirst.” The theme also seems to fit in the outfit “Singularity” by V during Love Yourself, Speak Yourself [The Final].

Anyway, many BTS fans were fascinated by Jimin’s midnight blue hair in the solo and group photos of the singer-dancer.

“HOLY CRAP THESE ARE SO BEAUTIFUL JUST VIEW WITH THE BLACK HAIR AND JIMIN WITH THE DARK BLUE,” wrote a fan on Reddit.

“Jimin simply radiates power. His whole appearance, this hair, that corset. Also look at that black feather that is attached to his shirt, “a fan wrote on Twitter.

And of course many ARMY members pointed out that Jimin’s hair matches the blue in Map of the Soul: 7, similar to how the “Lie” crowner previously colored his Map of the Soul: Persona pink.

“Jimin really adjusts his hair color with album covers,” tweets a fan.

It’s pretty clear that BTS fans want to see what the band has in store for Map of the Soul: 7. And now, while Jimin is committed to blue locks, the new era feels closer than ever. So keep an eye on us. February 21 is at the door.

