February 12, 2020, 10:33 p.m.

Keith Osso

Posted: Feb 12, 2020 at 10:33 pm

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs extended their winning streak to six games on Wednesday when they dropped the Moose Jaw Warriors 2-1 in extra time. Eli Zummack won the game and defeated Moose Jaw’s Brock Gould, who received the first star with 57 saves.

The Chiefs dominated 24-4 on goal scoring in the first half, but it was the Warriors who went 1-0 off. Chase Hartje was the first player to hit Spokane netminder James Porter Jr. in three starts when he hit a rebound at 3:16 a.m. Porter’s shutout series ended at 158:30.

Spokane’s shootout proved fruitful in the second game at 7:53 am when a backhand from Eli Zummack found Graham Sward through the slot on the back door. Sward pushed it past Gould for the second time in a row to make up for the situation at once.

After a goalless third half, things had to be decided in extra time, although the chiefs scored the first goals in minutes 58: 18 to 60 minutes. It took Zummack only 34 seconds to find the net and hit Gould over the blocker to win.

Gould finished 57-of-59 between the pipes, while Porter secured his fifth consecutive victory as chief with a 17-against-18 performance. Spokane was held 0-3 in the power game and Moose Jaw went 0-1.

Spokesman pr