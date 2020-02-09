Advertisement

In the first round of the boys’ CIF Southern Section basketball playoffs, eleven games will be played in the first round, in which an Orange County team will play against another O.C. Team.

Among them is La Habra (19-9), the second strongest team in the Freeway League, who competed with Sea View League champion Tesoro (21-4) in a first round game of Division 2AA on Wednesday. In last week’s Top 25 Orange County, La Habra was No. 16 and Tesoro was No. 17.

This matchup was announced on Sunday when the CIF-SS boys’ basketball playoff braces were released for all 10 divisions.

La Habras coach Aaron Riekenberg believed that the Highlanders would likely compete against number 2 in the other league in the first round. Mission Viejo (23: 5), number 2 in the South Coast League, was the expected goal.

“Then we thought we would get a team with first place,” said Riekenberg. “Our department has all of these top places.”

Thirteen of the 32 teams in 2AA are league champions. Mission Viejo plays one of them in the first round, the Southwestern League champion, Great Oak of Temecula (23-4).

“We didn’t take Tesoro into account,” said Riekenberg. “We’ll have our hands full.”

Another 2AA first round game on Wednesday is Co-Champion of the Surf League, Edison No. 14 (17-11), and Co-Champion of the San Joaquin League, Fairmont Prep No. 4 (19-8).

On Wednesday in the first round of Division 1, No. 25 Trabuco Hills (15-12) ranked 6th Canyon (19-9), champion of the Crestview League, and No. 12 Orange Lutheran (13-13) ranked 13th 19 Cypress (23-5), the Empire League champion.

Division 2A has preliminaries on Wednesday, with El Toro (15-11) in 5th place, Pacifica Christian (20-7), a Co-Champion of the San Joaquin League, and Northwood (11-17) in 8th place Sonora (24-4), the champion of the Freeway League.

Ocean View (16-12) is at Laguna Beach No. 18 (20-7), the champion of the Wave League, and Westminster (12-16) is at Fountain Valley No. 20 (15-8).

In Division 4A, Kennedy (13-11) is with Savanna (8-18). Savanna’s eight wins were league games. The rebels took second place in the Orange League with an 8-2 league record.

Tarbut V’Torah (6-5) is with the master of the Orange Coast League Estancia (25-3). Estancia takes a 17 game winning streak into the playoffs.

Eight county teams are among the four best seeded teams in their division: JSerra (21-7), seeded # 4 in Division 1; Sonora, No. 3 in 2A; Laguna Beach, No. 4 in 3AA; Fountain Valley, No. 3 in 3A; St. Margaret (19-6), No. 4 in 4AA; Buena Park (20-6), No. 4 in 4A; Estancia, No. 2 in 5AA; and Brothers Christian (18-5), No. 3 in 5A.

The sowing corresponds to the final CIF-SS ranking list, which was also published on Sunday.

Servite is number 4 in the 3AA ranking, but has no place in the playoffs. The Friars were not high enough in the Trinity League classification to automatically qualify. On November 17th and 11th, they had the record of 500 or more required for candidacy at the large berth, but 3AA had enough automatic qualifiers to fill the 32-man bracket.

Trinity League champion Mater Dei (22-6) was the only O.C. Team that is placed in the Open Division with eight teams. The teams were selected by a committee. Mater Dei is seventh and has three away games in the Pool Division format of the Open Division: on Friday at the second-placed Centennial of Corona (26: 2) and on Friday at the third-placed Rancho Christian von Temecula (22: 5) February 18, Harvard- Westlake from Studio City (23-4) on February 21.

Mater Dei finished seventh in the Open Division last season and played three pool away games. the monarchs went 2-1.

Coach Gary McKnight hoped for a higher starting position this season, but knows how seventh starting position was allocated to his team.

“I was hoping for the sixth seed,” said McKnight. “But Harvard-Westlake defeated Centennial (63-50 on December 10th) and Centennial defeated us in Vegas (63-53 on December 20th). We lost some games that we should probably have won. ”

All teams in the CIF-SS Open Division will be accepted into the CIF Southern California Regionals, which begin in early March.

The playoffs begin on Tuesday in Divisions 1-5A with wild card rounds. First round matches are Wednesday in divisions 1-5A.

Wild card games Tuesday with Orange County teams: Division 3AA, Tustin (18-10) at Lakewood (14-12); 5A, Cornerstone Christian of Wildomar (5-15) in Orange County Christian (4-4); 5A, Hawthorne MSA (11-11) in Calvary Chapel (10-16); and Hillcrest Christian from Thousand Oaks (12-7) in Rancho Alamitos (12-12).

