In the middle of his acceptance speech, CIT captain Kieran Murphy said: “We are back where we belong.”

Murphy naturally referred to the fact that CIT had regained Sigerson Cup status, and Cork College made their stay in the second division championship very short.

Due to her relegation from Division 1 League in November 2018, CIT was downgraded from the Sigerson to the Trench Cup for the campaign that had just ended.

The victorious manager, Conor Kelleher, said that just as important as advancing to Sigerson level, last year his team’s students left the CIT jersey in as healthy a condition as they had inherited.

“There are guys who are for CIT shortly after their last game. They can leave CIT with great memories of their college days and they also know that they have contributed massively to CIT folklore in the not too distant future. We are very excited to be back at Sigerson and look forward to next year, ”said the manager.

“Keith Ricken, CIT GAA development officer, told the dressing room players after the semi-final win over Dundalk IT that we had climbed to some extent because we knew Dundalk was the team in many ways hit applies. And that is absolutely no disrespect to Mary I.

“Keith had an interesting statistic for the players. He told them that more guys are killed when they descend from the top of the mountain than when they actually climb or climb the mountain itself.

“It was about keeping our boys on the floor [for this finale]. But we know these guys and we know how hard they worked. They had nothing in mind but the price. There was a job to do and they went out and did it. I love them. “

Kelleher pointed out that the two goals on both sides of the half are crucial for ensuring that there is clear daylight between the sides.

We got off to a good start, but fairly they wrapped us up again. Cathail O’Mahony was absolutely great for her. Some of the grades he received were phenomenal.

“The goals were huge for us. The second goal at the start of the second half killed them in many ways.

“We talked about it, if you achieve a goal that you have to turn the screw, not lose focus or have to sit back, you have to aim for the next score. We were very impressed with the guys and it showed up there tonight. “

Football show: The double yellow cop-out. Sin am quirks. Protect defenders too. Cork 2010 memories