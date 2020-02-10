Advertisement

Have you ever stretched the truth? Fudged the numbers? The victory in the Iowa caucus declared without real data to back up? Listen, we all announce “proficient in French” when we pronounce a croissant in the très Français way at our local deli. It doesn’t make us bad people.

Keep this in mind when viewing Olivia JadeReportedly fake crew resume. Brace yourself for a bit of legalists as we explain how it was released: Per the Boston Herald, federal prosecutors added a copy of this resume to a response to a motion by Olivia Jade’s parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, those transcripts of interactions between the researchers and Rick Singer the leader of the college admission scandal and the reason for the scam season. (Although Singer is working with prosecutors for a plea, Loughlin and Giannulli are fighting this thing because they have not declared guilty to all three charges.)

To support him a bit, Giannulli and Loughlin are accused of falsifying their two daughters in the University of Southern California with the help of a mole in the athletic department. Neither Olivia Jade nor her sister, Bella, participated in the high school crew, but Singer reportedly made them pose while crackers recruited using photos of them on a rowing machine and resume like this one. The couple, who allegedly paid half a million dollars to the fake non-profit of Singer, claim that they believed they bought their children for college in the regular way from rich people.

Advertisement

The CV is therefore a list of made-up performances that one of the daughters has achieved as coxswain. The name on the allegedly fake CV with CV is mentioned, but the graduation year in high school matches the graduation year of Olivia Jade, not that of her older sister. In addition, a note at the bottom says: “Her sister is currently in our selection and is filling the position in our # 4 boat.”

So what does the alleged fake CV say? Some bullets: two gold medals on the San Diego Crew Classic, one in 2016 and the other in 2014. Boat with eight women from Varsity; junior varsity men’s four boat from 2016 to 2017. Fourteenth place in Boston’s Head of the Charles race in 2017 (although I don’t fully understand what a “good” race result in the crew is, I assume 14th place is like when you play a test and you shoot for a 94 instead of a 100 to evade a teacher’s suspicion). Under “skills”? “Awareness, organization, direction and management.”

This is a copper so-called fake document. The confidence of it, the courage. But the real premium is still there, maybe. It is the thing referred to but never shown, the white whale of this case: the staged photo of Olivia Jade on the rowing machine in the gym.

More great stories from Vanity Fair

– In the analysis of Harry’s relationship with the queen

– All looks of the red carpet from Golden Globes 2020

– Royal family ‘hurt’ and ‘destroyed’ by the bomb exit of Harry and Meghan

– The unfinished work of Elizabeth Wurtzel

– Meet Carole Ghosn, the woman entangled in Carlos’ saga

– Emilia Clarke about life after Khaleesi

– From the archive: the revenge of Diana

Looking for more? Sign up for our daily newsletter and never miss a story.

.

Advertisement