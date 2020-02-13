Landscape artist of the year

Premiere: Sunday, February 16, 8 p.m.

Makeful (Pay channel)

The new TV show “Landscape Artist of the Year Canada” has done a pretty good job of reproducing the British Sky Arts TV show “Landscape Artist of the Year”.

The Canadian version, which will bow on February 16 at 9 p.m. on the Makeful has put together a combination of 18 professional and amateur artists for the non-scripted competition series.

“Almost 400 people applied across the country,” Canadian showrunner Carly Spencer said via email. “We were so pleasantly surprised when we had so much interest and high quality art in season one. The artists were diverse and their works of art were diverse. There is such a thriving art community across the country with real talent. “

In the series, artists are brought to beautiful locations, set up in mini studios outdoors (outdoors, in art), directed in a certain direction and asked to create a landscape in four hours.

“How did I deal with the four hours?” Said a laughing Laura Zerebeski from Vancouver, who brings her impressionistic / expressionist style to the first episode of the series, which takes place on a bucolic farm. “The image that kept coming to my mind was the fish from Finding Dory. Just keep going, just keep swimming, just keep swimming. That was my motto – just keep painting. “

Kylee Turunen from Port Alberni was also in the four-hour flyby camp.

Port Alberni’s Kylee Turunen shows her skills as a painter of abstract realism on the new Wakeful TV show Landscape Artist of the Year Canada.

“It surprised me. I usually consider myself a quick painter and thought I had more than enough time, but in the end it didn’t seem like enough time to me, ”said Turunen, who has been a professional painter for seven years. “I had to speed it up somehow in the end.”

Turunen, together with Zerebeski and Jeff Wilson from Vancouver, form the B.C. Contingent in the field.

In the first three episodes, the painters are divided into groups of six. At the end of each episode (filmed in Ontario), two painters are selected to advance to the final round.

If you haven’t seen the British show yet, you should point out that this is not just a show for artists and those who know the difference between Art Basel and Art Garfunkel. It really is a show about experiencing creativity in real time. Seeing a painting come to life is both impressive and frankly a bit jealous.

“No, that’s the beauty of the show. It brings art to an audience in a really accessible way,” said Spencer. “The beauty of this show is that all of the competitors start with a blank canvas and we do all of our process using the tools you use and the messages behind the work.

“There is access to a world that people normally cannot see if they are not artists. It is so incredible to see a blank canvas go to a finished work in four hours.”

It is also very revealing to see how artists who look at similar views can deliver such different end products.

Hosts Sook-Yin Lee and judge Marc Mayer, former director of the National Gallery of Canada, and artist and educator Joanne Tod lead the audience through the show. The three wander through the makeshift studios and chat with the artists while they work. Questions about color, process, selection options and even career goals are asked and answered.

There is a lot of chatting that many artists do not create.

“It is definitely different from what I am used to. I usually listen to music while painting in my studio,” said Turunen, who describes her style as abstract realism. “It is a bit distracting to have to paint and speak at the same time. It’s a bit difficult to do.

“Painting takes a lot of thought. It’s not just something that’s in your subconscious, ”added Turunen. “It takes a lot of time to think about what you’re doing on screen.”

For Vancouver’s Wilson, who joins Turunen in Episode 3 at the Midland Docks in Georgian Bay, the fast pace and the constant conversation were no problem. For him it was the part of the equation that gave the biologist, who became a professional painter, a little break.

“I am used to painting in a certain time frame. I do all kinds of demos in local art stores for an hour and a half, including other competition events in Vancouver. But I’m not a very experienced open air painter, so it was a challenge, “said Wilson, who immigrated to Canada from Scotland in 2004.” The biggest challenge was that the light changed from part of the day to the next Colors you work with. “

Vancouver’s Jeff Wilson hopes to be the winner of the new Wakeful Channel TV competition series Landscape Artist of the Year Canada.

After the “long day,” Wilson, who paints in collections, said he was satisfied with both his work and experience. And he even learned something about his own abilities.

“Well, I’m not quite as bad outdoors as I thought. That was good,” said Wilson. “It was great.”

For Turunen, the large snack bar was similar to Wilson’s.

“I think I’ve learned that I would like to paint more outdoors,” she said. “I think it would really help my career to research that more because I’m used to painting in one way, and I kind of want to branch out and try different types of painting.”

Artists aged 20 to 70 found their way to the show by submitting their work online. From there, a group of art critics made their selection.

“It was really interesting because it was pretty much unanimous most of the time,” said Spencer. “They were looking for pieces that were beautiful and innovative, that spoke with the Canadian identity and generally only interesting landscapes. Always push the boundaries of what landscape art can be. It is a genre that is evolving. “

At the end of a very long day, B.C. agreed that it was a wonderful experience.

“I think I was nervous. The only thing you have to do is the difficult thing, “said Zerebeski, who left full-time art in 2008.” You have to challenge yourself, and I think artists do it somehow. “

In this case, they really prove that this is true.

